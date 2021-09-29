WINCHESTER — Recent regional employment trends show that weekly employee wages in the first quarter of 2021 were higher than the same quarter in 2020, according Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) statistics for quarter one, which show data from January-March, were released by the BLS this month. The data shows differences in employment, number of establishments and average weekly wages for counties and cities across the country by quarter as well as average employment and wage data for the year. The QCEW numbers include both private and government-owned establishments.
Regionally, when comparing the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, average weekly employee wages were up everywhere in the Northern Shenandoah Valley except Winchester.
The largest increase came in Shenandoah County, where weekly wages in the first quarter of 2021 increased by $51 — $843 compared to $792 in the same quarter of 2020, which only included about two weeks of the pandemic that hit the area mid-March. Frederick County had the top weekly earners in the region with a weekly wage of $1,022 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $983 in the same quarter in 2020, an increase of $39.
Elsewhere, Clarke County employees’ weekly wages rose $41 from $852 to $893 and Warren County employees’ weekly wages increased $17 from $795 to $812. Winchester employees’ weekly wages decreased over the same span by $4, from $974 to $970.
When comparing the region’s first quarter data to the annual averages of 2020, only Clarke, Frederick and Shenandoah had a higher weekly wage the first quarter of 2021 compared to the yearly averages of 2020. Employment in all three of those localities was also up in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the yearly averages of 2020.
Quarter one data from 2021 showed that Winchester had the largest increase in average employment, increasing by 407 as compared to yearly averages from 2020. Warren County’s average employment increased by 275, Frederick County’s increased by 125 and Clarke County increased by one. Shenandoah County’s average employment number was down 19 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the yearly average of 2020.
Quarter one data from 2021 wasn’t as strong as quarter four of 2020, despite the number of establishments in each locality being up. Employment was down in each locality during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the final quarter of 2020, as were weekly wages.
When previously assessing the data, Virginia Employment Commission Senior Economist Timothy Aylor pointed out that QCEW data is heavily reliant on administrative payroll, which means the data can go up and down from month to month with businesses closing and opening, payroll expansions and contractions. Those impacts can be felt, he said, more so in smaller counties with fewer businesses.
Employee wages have been trending higher, though, in the region.
When comparing annual average data from 2020 and 2019, annual wages per employee were higher in 2020 across the board.
Annual wages per employee in 2020 were up $4,266 at $54,472 in Winchester; $3,543 at $51,111 in Frederick County; $2,602 at $43,408 in Warren County; $2,601 at $41,388 in Shenandoah County; and $1,475 at $45,393 in Clarke County.
