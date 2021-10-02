WINCHESTER — Voter registrars across the commonwealth are seeing a rising number of mail-in ballots that are deemed invalid because voters are overlooking the requirement to have the form signed by a witness.
Winchester Voter Registrar Liz Martin said she’s receiving two or three of the improperly completed ballots each day, and the situation promises to get worse closer to the Nov. 2 general election.
The problem, Martin said, appears to stem from last year’s general election, when mail-in ballots didn’t require a witness signature due to health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the law states that a witness must watch a voter sign his or her ballot, then the witness must sign the document and an envelope that is used to return the ballot.
When Martin receives a mail-in ballot, she ensures it has been properly completed before it can be counted by election officials. If there is no witness signature, that is considered a material omission.
“If you commit a material omission, you run the risk of having your ballot rejected,” Martin said on Friday.
When an improperly submitted mail-in ballot is received, Martin said she must contact the voter and make the person aware of the problem, which is not always easy because some people won’t answer the phone or check for messages. If a ballot is missing a witness signature, it cannot be accepted and the voter will have to submit an entirely new ballot to have their vote counted.
There’s an easy way to make sure a ballot has been filled in completely, Martin said: “Don’t leave any of the blanks blank.”
Mail-in voting began in Virginia on Sept. 17. As long as a properly completed ballot is postmarked by Nov. 2, it will be accepted until noon the Friday after Election Day
For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website at elections.virginia.gov or call your local voter registrar:
Winchester — 540-545-7910
Frederick County — 540-665-5660
Clarke County — 540-955-5168
Warren County — 540-635-4327
Shenandoah County — 540-459-6195
— Contact Brian Brehm at bbrehm@winchesterstar.com
