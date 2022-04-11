WINCHESTER — Registration is open for the Shenandoah University School of Business Legacy Golf Tournament.
The four-person scramble golf outing will be held May 6, with festivities kicking off at 10:30 a.m. and wrapping up at 4:30 p.m. at Winchester Country Club, located at 1300 Senseny Road.
All proceeds will benefit an endowment to support scholarships for first-generation, regional applicants.
“It’s been a wonderful way for us to get in engaged with the community,” SU School of Business Dean Astrid Sheil said in a video about the event. “But the result was not only did students engage, but they had fun and we’re going to do it again.”
This is the second Legacy Golf Tournament. The event, which SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons said is “conceived, organized and run” by students, raised $20,000 during its inaugural outing last year to go toward scholarships for future business students.
“It’s not just giving a financial benefit to current students in terms of scholarships, but this event is giving our students real-life skills,” Fitzsimmons said in the video.
Individual registration is $150 per person and a team of four golfers is $600. A boxed lunch and spot at the reception is included.
The day will consist of a silent auction, a putting contest and a reception and awards ceremony.
Registration closes April 29 and entry fees are non-refundable and payable by check or online.
Contact the dean’s office with questions at 540-665-4572 or at legacygolf@su.edu.
Multiple sponsorship opportunities are available.
