WINCHESTER — Applications are now being accepted for Winchester's 2023 Insight Citizens Academy, an annual program that provides a peek behind the curtain to show how city government operates.
The academy is held in various locations and includes a total of 10 sessions, three of which are optional. The required sessions occur from 9 a.m. to noon, and the optional sessions from 4 to 6 p.m.:
- Jan. 4 at City Yards — Welcome reception, overview of city budget process, a presentation on local government operations by City Manager Dan Hoffman.
- Jan. 18 at Shawnee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company — Overviews of fire and rescue, emergency operations.
- Feb. 1 at Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center — Tours of the Juvenile Detention Center and Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center (optional).
- Feb. 15 at Timbrook Public Safety Center — Overviews of Winchester Police Department, emergency communications.
- March 1 at Rouss City Hall — Overviews of planning, zoning and code enforcement procedures.
- March 15 at Handley High School — School tour, overview of Winchester Public Schools (optional).
- March 29 at Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center — Overviews of Old Town Winchester, local tourism initiatives.
- April 5 in the War Memorial Building at Jim Barnett Park — Overviews of Winchester's Social Services, Parks and Recreation departments.
- April 19 at City Yards — Overview of public services including utilities, public infrastructure, city trees, public transit and more
- May 3 at attendee's choice of Percy D. Miller Water Treatment Plant or Opequon Water Reclamation Facility — Tour of the selected facility (optional)
Attendees are required to attend at least five of the seven mandatory sessions or they can be removed from the program.
Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons said the Insight Citizens Academy is open to anyone of high school age or older who lives, works, owns a business or is a student in Winchester.
The goals of the program, Simmons said, are to help participants gain a deeper understanding of local government and its employees and representatives, learn how to become engaged in public affairs, explore the challenges of sustaining a prosperous community and get information on joining a city government advisory board or commission.
The cost of the academy is $65 and pre-registration is required. Enrollment is limited to 25 people.
For more information or to register for the 2023 Insight Citizens Academy, visit winchesterva.gov/insight.
