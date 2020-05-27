Most of Europe and all 50 of America’s states are in various stages of “reopening.” But why, exactly?
The pandemic is still with us. After the first tentative steps to ease the lockdown in Germany — the most successful large European country in halting the spread of the virus thanks to massive testing — the disease has shown signs of spreading faster.
At least Germany is opening slowly, as is the rest of the EU.
By contrast, the United States — with the highest number of deaths and most haphazard response to COVID-19 of any advanced nation — is opening chaotically, each state on its own. Some are lifting restrictions overnight.
Researchers expect the reopenings to cause thousands of additional deaths.
Two weeks after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began reopening the state’s economy, Texas experienced the single highest rise in cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Since Nebraska reopened on May 4, COVID-19 cases in Colfax County alone have surged 1,390 percent, according to the Washington Post.
Experts warn that Dallas, Houston, Florida’s Gold Coast, the state of Alabama and other places in the South that have rapidly reopened their economies are in danger of a second wave of coronavirus infections over the next month.
On May 18, Ford Motor Company reopened its large North American assembly plants. On May 19, Ford closed and then reopened a Chicago plant twice in less than 24 hours after two workers tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, Ford temporarily shut its truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan, after an employee tested positive, then promptly resumed operations.
Why “reopen” so abruptly, when COVID-19 continues to claim lives?
The main reason given is to get the economy moving again. But this begs the question of why an economy exists in the first place, other than to promote the well-being of people within it.
Ford’s plants are vital to its profitability, and Ford’s profitability is important to jobs in the Midwest. But surely the well-being of Ford workers, their families, the people of Chicago and Dearborn and others in the Midwest are more important.
A related argument is that workers are clamoring to return to their jobs. “People want to get back to work,” Donald Trump has asserted repeatedly since March. Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity claims people are “dying to get back to work,” seemingly unaware of the irony of his words.
Polls suggest otherwise. Americans whose jobs require them to leave home express trepidation about doing so; nearly 60 percent fear exposing their families to COVID-19.
Many Americans must return to work because they need the money, but this doesn’t have to be the case. Rich economies can support their people for years if necessary. During World War II, America shut down most of its economy for nearly four years.
The obstacle right now is a lack of political will to provide such support, at least until enough testing and tracing provide reasonable evidence the pandemic is contained.
Although nearly half of U.S. households report that they’ve lost employment income since mid-March, according to a Census Bureau survey, the extra jobless benefits enacted by Congress are only now starting to trickle out. Trump and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuse to extend them beyond July 31, when they’re scheduled to end.
Meanwhile, states are denying benefits to anyone whose company has called them back.
Finally, Trump and his enablers argue that reopening is a matter of “freedom.” He has called on citizens to “liberate” their states from public-health restrictions, and Fox News personalities have decried what they call denials of “basic freedoms.”
Armed protesters have descended on the Michigan state capitol demanding the “freedom” to work. At the Kentucky statehouse, protesters shouted, “We want to work!” and “We’re free citizens!”
But the supposed “freedom” to work is a cruel joke when people are forced to choose between putting food on the table and risking their lives. It’s the same perverse ideology that put workers in harm’s way in the dawn of the industrial age, when robber barons demanded that workers be “free” to work in dangerous factories 12 hours a day.
In truth, there is no good reason to reopen when the pandemic is still raging — not getting the economy moving again, or workers clamoring to return to work, or the cost of extended income support, or because workers should be “free” to endanger themselves.
Let’s be clear. The pressure to reopen the economy is coming from businesses that want to return to profitability, and from Trump, who wants to run for re-election in an economy that appears to be recovering.
Neither is reason enough.
Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, is professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley. His column is syndicated by Creators.
Everyone go so the Bezos of this world can make even more money. People die? We'll hire more! Let's all go to Lake of the Ozarks, or the beach, or the mall. let's ignore science! Then it'll be gone and the welfare queens and old folks will be gone too! Great plan, we fixed the entitlement system
Get out there, take off your masks, and resume life folks. You're being lied to.
You first, please
Yes folks- nothing to see here (disregard the 100k bodies we’ve piled up for 12 weeks). Its all just a hoax that the entire world coordinated on all the continents to keep you sleuthing QANON-ers from reelecting the great people’s champion- that holy martyr with the midas touch who is currently sifting thru all of Hillary’s emails to show the world finally that she was hiding not just Benghazi but a child molestation ring that was actually eating small children! Sounds crazy, i know....but DJTrump and the crew are on it to keep us safe! Praise be. Now back to the factory and dont forget your freedom juice (hydroxychloroquine) and your MAGA HAT! And remember- “where we all go...there we are!”
Actually, you have to wear one in public now.
