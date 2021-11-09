Rob Kilmer might discover a whole new side of himself now that’s he resigned as Sherando’s girls’ soccer head coach.
“I’ve been doing soccer for 47 years,” said the 52-year-old Kilmer. “My family’s even joked with me and said, ‘Are you going to change as a person, because we’ve never known you without soccer.”
The soccer community will undoubtedly miss seeing Kilmer on the sidelines. But as long as he’s still available as someone to talk to, that will be enough. Whether the conversations revolved around soccer or other aspects of life, those are always appreciated.
Last week, Kilmer stepped down after 22 years as head coach of the Warriors. The 1988 James Wood graduate averaged double-digit wins in his 20 full seasons (due to COVID-19, the 2020 season was canceled and the 2021 season was reduced to 60 percent of a normal season) and ranks third in state history in wins according to the Virginia High School League record book. Overall, Kilmer recorded a 207-129-28 record.
Kilmer led his teams to two district regular-season championships (the Group AAA Commonwealth District in 2000 and the Northwestern District in 2010), three district tournament championships (Commonwealth in 2001, Northwestern in 2009 and 2010) and nine regional tournament appearances, the most recent in 2018. The 2018 season was also one of four seasons in which Sherando won the BRYSA Cup, which is awarded to the team which fares best in Winchester-Frederick County games (2005, 2009 and 2010 were the others). The 2009 team went 16-3-1, a school record for victories.
Kilmer has heard from countless people since he announced his resignation. His love of soccer is so well known that some of them asked if there was anything wrong with his health, but Kilmer said in a phone interview on Saturday that everything’s fine in that department. He just felt it was “time to take a break” after a busy life of soccer.
Kilmer took up soccer at age 5. He played on club and school teams as a child before he went to Shenandoah University, where he played from 1988 to 1992 (Kilmer is ranked first in career games played with 84, third in starts with 79 and tied for fourth in assists with 18).
From there, Kilmer spent six years as an assistant coach at SU while also serving as the Sherando boys’ varsity assistant coach for one year, then spent four years as JV boys’ head coach, recording what he believes is the first undefeated season for any sport at Sherando in his first season. Kilmer took over the girls’ varsity position after the retirement of Bill DeHaven, Kilmer’s coach at James Wood.
“[People said], ‘We never thought you would leave,’” Kilmer said. “I started probably thinking about leaving back in 2010. But I just had the desire to keep coming back.
“There’s nothing wrong with anybody today. The program is my life. I love it. I’ll always love it. It’s just time. You just hit that point and time where it’s time for someone else to do it.”
Kilmer — who works in Frederick County’s information technology department — said he appreciates everything that Sherando principal John Nelson and coordinator of student activities Jason Barbe have done for him. Barbe took over as CSA in 1999, and Kilmer was his first hire.
And of course, Kilmer is thankful for the numerous players and parents who have come into his life over the years, and have stayed in contact with him. One of them, Sherando’s all-time leading goal scorer Brittini Dennis (2010 graduate), wrote to Kilmer for the first time in a while on Saturday. It had nothing to do with his resignation, because she didn’t know about it.
“It’s like a big family,” said Kilmer of the Sherando girls’ soccer program.
During interviews for a story in 2004, the players said they viewed Kilmer like a father.
“He’s one of the most inspirational persons I’ve met,” said Eva Vaughn, a senior co-captain, in that story. “There’s something about him that makes you do your best.”
Kilmer said one of his main objectives was finding ways to help his players love playing for Sherando. “If you respect the program, everything else is going to feed off of that,” Kilmer said. “You’re going to respect your school, you’re going to respect the sport, you’re going to respect your opponents.”
Kilmer helped grow the love of soccer for the entire community. In 2001, he helped start summer “kick arounds” in which males and females from Frederick County and Winchester from age 7 to adult would meet three times a week, mainly in Sherando Park, for informal, competitive games. As many as 70 people might show up. In recent years, Kilmer said the other high schools developed their own summer pick-up sessions.
Current Sherando sophomore Ella Sampsell arrived at Sherando as a freshman after moving from Martinsburg, W.Va., and didn’t know anyone at the school. Sampsell said Kilmer helped her feel more comfortable.
“He was always very complimentary of me and my performance, which made me a lot more confident in my play,” said Sampsell, who scored five goals in the spring even though she didn’t play a full 11-game schedule due to an injury. “He would get some of the girls to join in with me with activities outside of school and to hang out. He would send me my highlights and tell me what I could work on and get better, all those good things that coaches are supposed to do.
“It was one of the best decisions going to Sherando. I would not have wanted to have any other coach than Coach Kilmer. Him leaving is a huge impact on me. I’ve only known him for one year, but I’ve become very, very close with him.”
Mandy Snapp is a 2014 Sherando graduate and was the 2013 Northwestern District Player of the Year, when she was known as Mandy Fogarty. Snapp currently works at the media company Politico based in Washington, D.C., and she’s in her first year coaching soccer with Blue Ridge United.
“Coach Kilmer is probably one of the most impactful people in my life and career,” said Snapp of Kilmer, who would also show up to watch Snapp’s club games. “He has been a huge supporter of mine even after I was done playing for him. He always welcomed me back to play soccer and come to games. He truly makes that team feel like a family and something you don’t graduate from.
“He really just encouraged us to play, and love to play, and be creative. He was a huge part in me becoming really passionate about playing soccer, mentoring and now coaching. Now that I’m a coach myself, I think about his style and his approach all the time.”
Snapp’s younger sister Taylor, who graduated from Sherando in 2017 and lives in Richmond, said Kilmer had a bigger impact on her than anyone in high school. One thing he stressed to Fogarty was that she had to focus on herself and not think about what Mandy had done before her.
“I had always been her little sister on the team,” said Fogarty, who started her association with the varsity as a team manager in seventh grade. “Coach Kilmer kind of helped me come into my own and realize I was an individual. I didn’t have to fit in her shadow. She was a really incredible player and I loved having that year [as fellow varsity players] with her, but Coach Kilmer always saw me as Taylor and not as anyone’s sister or anyone’s sidekick. And so I just tried to get better and tried to make an impact.”
Fogarty said her family sees Kilmer every Thanksgiving, playing pickup soccer with him and sharing food with him. Outside of that, she tries to stay in contact with him as much as she can.
Pat Anderson played soccer with Kilmer at James Wood and has been the boys’ varsity soccer head coach since school’s second year. He’ll always appreciate the conversations they’ve had over the years.
“We talked and communicated about different philosophies and tactics and techniques, and the mindset of kids,” Anderson said. “He’s been a good shoulder to lean on. A lot of good, long talks. And working with him when he was my JV coach made me a better coach, also.”
Sampsell said it’s upsetting to her that Kilmer’s leaving. But like with many of Kilmer’s other former players, she’ll look to keep that relationship going. The time she’s already spent with him is something she’ll never forget.
“He’s definitely someone I feel comfortable talking to,” Sampsell said. “I’m hoping he can still come out to some of our games next season. I had no idea that last year was going to be his last year. I just wish last year could have gone for longer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.