After the Clarke County boys’ swimming team had a string of seven straight top-four finishes snapped at last year’s Virginia High School League Class 2/1 state meet, Eagles coach Carol Marshall was thinking her team could finish in the top five at this year’s state competition at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
But late in the meet, Marshall realized the Eagles had a chance to enter uncharted waters for the program. A motivated Clarke County team continued to surge and was rewarded with a trip back to Berryville with a trophy in hand.
The Eagles took second place out of 30 scoring teams for the highest state finish in program history. Clarke County — the Region 2B/1B champions — scored 169 points to finish 33 points behind Virginia High School (202) and four points ahead of third-place Radford (165).
Clarke County did not win any events, but the Eagles had eight All-State performances (top eight), including three from their regional championship relay teams. The boys’ 200-yard medley relay team placed second, the 200 freestyle relay team took third and the 400 free relay team finished sixth. Points count double in relays, so those three teams accounted for 92 points, 54.4 percent of the Eagles’ point total.
Clarke County’s previous best state finishes came in 2017 and 2019, when it placed third each time.
“I was pleasantly surprised with where we ended up,” said Marshall in a phone interview on Monday. “We ended up where I thought we would end up as far as places with our individual events, but I felt because we had some events where we didn’t have anybody entered, I thought that was going to be detrimental to us. The relays finishing as high as they did, that proved to be what took us up there.”
Marshall knew her team would try its best, but prior to the 200 free relay she decided to give her boys a little extra motivation by showing them that the Eagles were just one point out of second place with four events to go.
“I said, ‘Do you want to go home with a trophy? Do you want to be second in the state?’” Marshall recalled. “They looked at each other and said, ‘I can swim fast.’ They stepped up and dropped more time.”
Each relay team improved on its seed time in the prelims, then improved on its prelims time in the finals.
The 200 medley relay team was seeded second and finished second. Clarke County came in with a seed time of 1:54.74, recorded a morning preliminary time of 1:53.01, then swam 1:52.18 in the finals to finish only behind Radford (1:49.74).
Clarke County’s medley relay team returned three of the same swimmers as last year’s state meet in sophomore Ryan Hooks, junior Ron Martin and junior Jefferson Fairbanks, with sophomore Jack Westbrook (freestyle) the only new one on the relay. After using a couple of different swimmers for the freestyle spot during the season, Marshall settled on that particular foursome for the region meet.
Marshall said none of the relay team lineups were settled until the region meet held on Feb. 4, and even after that the team made sure those were the right combinations to use through practice repetitions.
Having a larger pool of strong competitors to choose from made a difference for the Eagles this year. Marshall said Clarke County also would have felt confident in using other people for the relays if someone had become ill before the state meet.
“We went from a team of five or six last year, where we were always short one relay,” Marshall said. “This year we had nine boys on the team, eight of which advanced to the state meet. That’s pretty huge when you get to take that many of your squad with you.”
The 200 free relay team of Martin, Westbrook, junior Ethan Marchisano and Fairbanks had a seed time of 1:43.70, recorded a time of 1:41.80 in the prelims, then finished third in 1:41.26. The 400 freestyle relay team of Hooks, senior Dylan Rosenbohm, junior Patrick Whalen and Fairbanks had a seed time of 3:58.61, swam 3:54.91 in the prelims, then finished sixth in 3:51.89.
Usually, swimmers will swim two individual events at a state meet if they’re eligible to do so. Fairbanks — who took third in the 50 free on Saturday for the Eagles’ best individual performance — qualified for the state meet in the 100 free but elected to swim in all three relays in state competition for the second straight year, though.
“I did ask him if he wanted to swim the 100, but he said he’d rather swim with the relays,” Marshall said. “I think he enjoys the team aspect. I think he enjoys the camaraderie of being with his mates. It takes a little bit of the pressure off, too, because he does have a little bit of anxiety with those individual events.
“I think having the comfort of his teammates in the relays, and that he doesn’t want to let his teammates down, helps him be a rocket in the water. He anchored the two free relays, and he gave it everything he had to make sure they finished [high].”
Marshall liked what she saw from Fairbanks in the 50 free. He had a season-best time of 22.57 to better his seed time (22.83) and prelims time (22.77).
“I think he did an awesome job,” Marshall said. “He’s been working on his breath control, and just sprinting it out and just going with the breath he dives in with. He just puts his head down and goes. He gave it everything he had.”
Others who scored points for the Eagles were Hooks (sixth in 100 back, 1:05.72, season PR of 1:03.85 in prelims, seventh in 50 free, season PR of 24.18); Whalen (sixth in 500 free, 5:58.20, season PR of 5:53.71 in prelims, seventh in 200 free, 2:12.05); senior Danny Harwell (13th in 200 IM, season PR of 2:56.83); Rosenbohm, 13th in 100 fly (season PR of 1:12.55); and Martin (14th in 100 fly, 1:14.45, season PR of 1:07.98 in prelims).
“Pat Whalen and Ryan Hooks had good meets,” Marshall said. “Pat takes it on to swim those distance events, because no one really likes to. He doesn’t really like to do it either, but he does it for the team and really gave it his all.”
Clarke County also had two girls earn All-State honors in sophomores Noelle Whalen (sixth in 200 free in 2:17.48, 2:14.50 in prelims; seventh in 500 free, 6:08.14, 6:00.90 in prelims); and Maya Pitts (seventh in 100 fly, 1:09.85). Marshall said they’ve given strong efforts this season, with Pitts having to deal with illness that has hurt her training.
Marshall was proud of the 200 free relay team of sophomore Leah Mitchell, Rebecca Spitler and Kyleigh Goforth and freshman Heidi Duncan. No one in that group is a year-round swimmer in part because they do other sports, but they finished in 13th in 2:06.80, this after coming in with a seed time of 2:09.30 and a prelims time of 2:09.27.
“They bonded together, worked really hard on their takeoffs and ended up dropping time,” Marshall said. “We couldn’t be any more proud of them.”
