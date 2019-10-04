Beth El Congregation
On Friday at 6:30 p.m., Beth El Congregation will host a Family Shabbat Dinner with a dairy potluck, followed at 7:30 p.m. by Shabbat Shuvah services led by Rabbi Scott Sperling at Beth El Congregation, 520 Fairmont Ave. in Winchester.
High Holy Days Memorial Services will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Gardens of Beth El, Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester.
Erev (evening) Yom Kippur Services, Kol Nidre, led by Rabbi Scott Sperling and Cantor Karen Webber, will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Yom Kippur Morning Services will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Beth El, followed by Family Services at 2 p.m. Afternoon services begin with Mincha at 3 p.m., Yizkor at 4 p.m., and Ne’ila (concluding) services at 5 p.m. at Beth El. A break-the-fast potluck is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the social hall.
High Holy Day tickets for Yom Kippur are available. Call the office at 540-667-1043, email bethelvaoffice@gmail.com, or visit the website at BethElCongregation.org/worship.
On Sunday at 5 p.m. Beth El Congregation and the Alamo Drafthouse are co-sponsoring a showing of the film “Fiddler — A Miracle of Miracles.” Discover the story behind one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, “Fiddler on The Roof.” Tickets available at the Alamo or online drafthouse.com/winchester/show/film-club-fiddler-a-miracle-of-miracles
Inside Yard & Bake Sale
The Church of Transfiguration, 1822 Old Chapel Road in Boyce, will hold its annual inside Yard & Bake Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Lots of yummy deserts. New and clean gently used items. Watch for signs or call 540-837-2745 for directions.
Blessing of the animals
The Blessing of the Animals will be offered at St Michael’s Anglican Church, 1489 Old Bethel Church Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. All animals are welcome. If they do not play well with others, please keep them in the car and Father John will come out to them for their blessing. For more information, see www.churchwinchester.com
Unitarian Universalist
This Sunday, the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, on U.S. 11 south of Stephens City, will present “Daring Conversations” with the Rev. Dr. Julie Kain. We are living in a time of much polarization of views and attitudes. This is first in a series of sermons that will introduce skills on building civil dialogue. www.uushenandoah.org
Blessing of the animals
Christ Church in Millwood, 809 Bishop Meade Road, will hold its Blessing of the Animals at 1 p.m. Saturday on the church lawn. For information, call 540-837-1112
Benefit hymn sing
There will be a Benefit Hymn Sing for Mental Health at Mt. Pleasant/Lamps United Methodist Church, 1800 Wardensville Grade, at 6 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds go to NAMI Youth. Higher Power and other groups will present music. For more information, call 540-532-7954.
Millwood UMC
Millwood United Methodist Church, 700 Bishop Meade Road, will hold a yard and bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Proceeds benefit the ministries of the church.
Mt. Olive Baptist
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 7893 Senseney Ave. in Middletown, will observe its Christian Communion service with the Rev. Pastor Ginger Medley and the Rev. Blane Medley of Poinciana United Methodist Church, Miami Springs, Fla.
Mt. Airy Baptist
Mt. Airy Baptist Church in Lewisville will celebrate its Fall Rally on Sunday. The speaker for the morning service will be the Rev. George Jones. The morning service will start at 11 a.m. The speaker for the 3 p.m. service will be the Rev. Angelo Berry.
National Life Chain
Join the National Life Chain in Winchester and stand for God’s gift of life from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday. Arrive by 12:45 p.m. Meet at Amherst Street and Keating Drive (in front of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church). Join others standing (or sitting) prayerfully and peacefully for unborn children and their mothers and fathers. Signs provided. Families welcome.
Second Opequon Presbyterian
Second Opequon Presbyterian Church —107 Miller Road (off Cedar Creek Grade) — will hold a pulled pork/barbecue chicken dinner and bake sale from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Saturday. Dinner includes pork or chicken, sides, dessert and a drink. Cost is $10.
Wesley Chapel UMC
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 620 Chapel Hill Road in Cross Junction, will hold its annual indoor sale of everything from furniture to tools from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12. Breakfast and lunch items will be available as well as a large number of baked goods. Call 540-667-5206 with any questions.
Community Church Choir Sing
A Community Church Choir Sing will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in the sanctuary of the Berryville Baptist Church. Stone’s Chapel is a historic chapel located at the end of Crum’s Church Road. An offering will be taken during the service to assist the association with the repairs and maintenance of the 1848 building. Various church choirs from Clarke County will share their special musical selections as well as join together at the end of the program for a special hymn.
Refuge UMC
Refuge United Methodist Church will hold a Chili Cook Off from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 12. Attendees will enjoy tasting, voting on their favorite, and then eating a meal of chili, cornbread, dessert and drink. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children (chicken nuggets). Proceeds benefit Refuge Church scholarship fund.
Mt. Olive UMC
Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mt. Olive Road off U.S. 50 West, will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 to 19 a.m. Oct. 12. Breakfast includes Gore sausage and sausage gravy, pancakes, biscuits, fried apples, homefries and drink. There will be a bake sale too.
Westwind Bluegrass Gospel Band
Westwind Bluegrass Gospel Band will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Fairview United Methodist Church, 1136 Double Church Road. Free will offering will be taken to assist with the cost of the band. Refreshments including hotdogs, chili, soup and desserts will be available for a donation. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Impact Christian Church
Impact Christian Church will celebrate its 15-year anniversary on Oct. 19 and 20 at its new location in Stephens City, 751 Fairfax Pike. Pastors are Mark David & Kimberly Kennerly. On Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. there will be a cookout and on Oct. 20 at the 11 a.m. worshop will be the official launch of the new site. For more information, call 540-686-7345 or email info@impact-cc.org. The website is www.impact-cc.org
St. John’s Lutheran
St John’s Lutheran Church, 3623 Back Mountain Road, will hold Mocha and a Message, a contemporary worship service with coffee and desserts, at 6 p.m. Oct. 19. There is no charge, but a freewill offering will be collected to benefit community outreach.
Emmanuel Baptist
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, will have Fall Revival with Evangelist Jerry Sivnksty on Oco. 20-23. Service times are Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. There will be special music and dynamic preaching each service. Call 540-667-8924 for more information.
