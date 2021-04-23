Eagle Scout Project Fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner
An Eagle Scout Fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson. Drive-through only. Free will offering for spaghetti, roll and dessert.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley will offer an online recorded service on Sunday at www.uushenandoah.org. The Rev. Dr. Julie Kain will speak on “Earth Day Sunday: Spring for Change.”
An online Sunday Service with guest speakers and musicians affiliated with the UU Ministry for Earth in honor of Earth Day 2021. Special Music and inspiring words to lift up pathways to healing and regeneration, featuring the song “Our House is on Fire” by Emma’s Revolution, and a sermon from the Rev. Yadenee Hailu, an Ethiopian American woman with an environmental community ministry based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Our UUCSV Share the Plate recipient organization for April is the Nature Conservancy. With this service, we are wrapping up our worship and covenant group theme for the month of April, which is Nature.
Dial-A-Prayer
If you would like to receive individual, confidential prayer for yourself or someone you care about, call or text 703-261-9216 and leave a message. Your call will be returned within 24 hours by a trained prayer minister. This service is offered by the Shenandoah Regional Healing Community of OSL, A Ministry of Christian Healing.
Send notices to rtaylor@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.