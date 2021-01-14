Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley will offern an online service on Sunday at www.uushenandoah.org. The Rev. Dr. Julie Kain will speak on “The Struggle Continues.”
The national holiday to recognize the work and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a good time for us to remember his dream, and to ask ourselves, “How are we doing? Is it still a dream deferred?”
The New Member Welcome Ceremony is being rescheduled to the Post-Service “Noon Zoom” Gathering at noon Jan. 24.
Chestnut Grove Cemetery
Many people enjoy the peaceful tranquility of Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Frederick County, but there are costs for its upkeep. Send donations to Lorraine DeHaven, treasurer; 520 Chestnut Grove Road; Winchester, VA 22602.
Blessing Box
Another outreach ministry at St. John’s Lutheran Church is a Blessing Box located at 3263 Back Road. Take what you need, leave what you can and be blessed.
Dial-A-Prayer
If you would like to receive individual, confidential prayer for yourself or someone you care about, call or text 703-261-9216 and leave a message. Your call will be returned within 24 hours by a trained prayer minister. This service is offered by the Shenandoah Regional Healing Community of OSL, A Ministry of Christian Healing.
Send notices to rtaylor@winchesterstar.com.
