VBS at Our Savior Lutheran
Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 Millwood Pike, will hold Vacation Bible School on Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a barbecue from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The theme is “Miraculous Mission.” Call 540-667-1459 for information and to register. Register online at www.oursavior-lcms.org
Wesley Chapel UMC
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and Cemetery on North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) at Reynolds Store will hold its annual Memorial Service at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Relief UMC
Take a journey to Ancient Athens, where the Apostle Paul stayed. Find out what happened on his dangerous journey to share the truth about God. This journey will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 24-28, at Relief United Methodist Church, 5275 Middle Road. A dinner will be served each night at 6 p.m. Ages 3 and up are invited. E-mail rumckidizmin@gmail.com, or call 540-336-3144 with questions. Registration forms available at the door.
Zion Baptist Church
Zion Baptist Church, 111 Zion Church Road in Stephens City, will hold homecoming on Sunday with dinner on the grounds after the Sunday morning service. After dinner we will be having an old-fashioned hymn sing. Come on out for some good food and fellowship. And if you'd like to sing for us that would be great too. For more information, call Sharon Hartley at 540-550-6620.
VBS at Saint Luke Baptist
Saint Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St. in Berryville, will host Vacation Bible School (VBS) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. each night from June 24-26. There will be classes for children, youth and adults. For more information go to, www.facebook.com/saintlukebcv, www.saintlukebcva.org or call 540-955-1883.
Living Faith Church
Living Faith Church and Outreach Ministry invites the community to join them in a Community Walk on Saturday. The prayer walk begins at 9:30 a.m. at 210 Kern St. in Winchester. Worship, lunch and clothing give away after the walk.
Bethel UMC
Bethel United Methodist Church, 125 Muse Road in Gore, will hold its annual memorial service at 11 a.m. Sunday with lunch in the shelter. There will be no afternoon service. For more information, call 540-667-8605.
Redland UMC
Redland United Methodist Church will welcome its new pastor Erin Geoffrion at 10 a.m. June 30. Following the service there will be a reception for the congregation to meet Pastor Erin, her husband Pete and their 7-year-old son Isaac. A native Virginian, Pastor Erin has served several appointments with the Methodist Church with her latest being in Louisa County.
Stephens City UMC
Stephens City United Methodist Church, 5291 Main St., will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. July 7-11. The theme will be “Babylon, Daniel’s Courage in Captivity.” Pre-register by emailing Jmoore@stephenscityumchurch.com by June 30. For more information, call 540-869-2348.
Mountain View UMC
Mountain View United Methodist Church will hold an 11 a.m. service on Sunday with a covered-dish dinner to follow at Back Creek Ruritan Building. Guest speaker will be Bobby Ford.
Just4Kidz
Just4Kidz after school care program serving Middletown Elementary is registering for the 2019-20 school year. The program is sponsored by three churches and located at Stephens City Mennonite Church. Fee is $6 per child. Pickup by 6 p.m. 540-532-4244.
Shiloh Baptist Church
Shiloh Baptist Church, 522 N. Kent St., will hold revival on the following dates:
• 5 p.m. June 29 with guest speaker the Rev. Delbert Pope
• 11 a.m. June 30 with guest speaker Evangelist Louise Rolle
• 4 p.m. June 30 with guest speaker the Rev. Vincent Winfrey and guest choir Mt. Olive Choir. Light refreshments.
Refuge UMC
Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road in Stephens City, will hold a yard party and auction on Saturday. Dinner starts at 3:30 p.m. and the auction begins at 5:30 p.m. Adults pay $12 and kids 10 and under pay $6. Menu includes choice of country ham or barbecue chicken dinners and homemade ice cream. For more information, call 540-869-6723.
Guilfield Baptist Church
Guilfield Baptist Church will have Sunday morning worship with Pastor Matthew Croons on Sunday at 11 a.m., and will celebrate Friends and Family Day at 3 p.m. with Rev. Ronald Poe of Woodville Baptist Church in Woodville, Va. A fellowship meal will be served between services until 2:30 p.m.
Pine Grove United Methodist Church
Pine Grove United Methodist Church will host a yard party and auction on Saturday, 4 - 8 p.m., with an auction at 6 p.m. Come and enjoy fried chicken, country ham sandwiches, hot dogs, chili dogs, homemade soups, sides, desserts, drinks and homemade ice cream. All proceeds to benefit the cemetery fund.
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road, hosts its Vacation Bible School, "To Mars & Beyond," June 24 through June 28, 6 - 8 p.m. Free registration online at www.mtcarmelbc.org or at the Fellowship Hall entrance, ages 4 years to adult. Full meal and class materials provided. Call 540-667-6532, ext. 120 for transportation (city limits only). June 30 is Youth Sunday, and there will be a puppet show with a puppeteer, Michael Faison, and a special offering presentation for local mission project, Fremont Street Nursery, during the 10 a.m. worship service.
Shiloh Baptist Church
Shiloh Baptist Church hosts a revival on June 29-30, Rekindle of the Fire 2nd Timothy 1:6. On June 29 at 5 p.m., the guest speaker will be Rev. Delbert Pope, and on June 30, the guest speaker will be Evangelist Louise Rolle with guest speaker Rev. Vincent Winfrey Sr., and guest choir from Mt. Olive Choir. Lunch will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.