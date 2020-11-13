Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, will offer a recorded online Sunday service at www.uushenandoah.org. Church member Jim Peters will speaks on “Racism in America: How did we get here? Where are we going?”
Following the recent violent death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, there have been renewed protests, looting, and more police violence. Confronting the continued realities of racism and its steep cost is painful and complex, and forces a question: How did it come to this?
Many of us are seeking new ways to support the movement toward racial equality. In this service, we will examine how racism has become so entrenched in American culture, and enhance our awareness of the adverse effects of white privilege on people of color and on ourselves.
Spaghetti Dinner
Mount Olive United Methodist Church will hold its annual Youth/Young Adults Spaghetti Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. The church is located at 327 Mount Olive Road, off U.S. 50 West in the Hayfield community. Drive-through and to-go orders only. Dinners include spaghetti with plain or meat sauce, salad, roll and bottled water. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 10 and under.
Samaritan’s Purse
Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike, will be among the U.S. drop off centers collecting shoe box gifts for children in need around the world. As a ministry project of Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, shoe boxes are collected that include school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys that demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way.
The 2020 National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child kicks off Nov. 16 and lasts through Nov. 23. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shoe boxes will be processed via “Curbside Collection.”
Collections and paperwork will take place outside of the church. Donors will be able to stay in their cars as host volunteers walk them through filling out forms, collecting the shoe boxes and taking any prayer requests. Shoe boxes will then be placed into cartons, loaded onto a trailer and shipped to a regional processing center. After processing, these shoe boxes are then shipped to needy children in more than 100 countries worldwide.
“Our mission hasn’t changed for this year but making adjustments to our methods has,” said Bob Greatorex, the local team leader for Operation Christmas Child Drop Off Center. “Our goal for the Winchester area for this year is to collect 2,500 shoe box gifts to be sent out to children around the world. These are tangible gifts going out to needy children but the Gospel message that goes along with it is an eternal gift that offers them love and hope through Jesus Christ.”
The Operation Christmas Child Drop Off Center scheduled collection times at Kernstown UMC are:
Nov. 16: 9 a.m. to noon
Nov. 17: 9 a.m. to noon
Nov. 18: 9 a.m. to noon
Nov. 19: 3 to 6 p.m.
Nov. 20: 3 to 6 p.m.
Nov. 21: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 22: 1 to 4 p.m.
Nov. 23: 8 to 10 a.m.
For more information about Samaritan’s Purse/Operation Christmas Child, visit: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/
The Religious Events calendar runs each Friday. Send notices to rtaylor@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.