Free Bible classes
Frederick Weekday Religious Education (WRE) is accepting registration for free virtual Bible classes for any Frederick County fourth or fifth grade students. Classes will be held in the evenings. Email frederickvawre@gmail.com to register or for more information.
National Life Chain
Give an hour. Change a heart. Change a life. Stand for God’s gift of life from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Arrive by 3:30 p.m. Meet at Amherst Street and Keating Drive. Stand prayerfully and peacefully for unborn children, mothers and fathers victimized by abortion. Social distancing. Official signs provided. Families welcome. Parking available. Contact F. Moyer 571-992-5848.
