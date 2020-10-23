Second Opequon Presbyterian
Second Opequon Presbyterian Church — 107 Miller Road (off Cedar Creek Grade) — is having a Grab and Go BBQ Chicken Dinner on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until sold out. Dinner includes chicken (white or dark meat), sides and dessert. The cost is $10.
Trunk or treat
Stephens City United Methodist Church will offer trunk or treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Touch free with safety distancing. Please wear masks.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, will offer a recorded online Sunday service at www.uushenandoah.org. The Rev. Henry R. Ticknor, minister emeritus, will speak on “To Understand Is to Forgive.”
This service will explore how two individuals reacted in very different ways to extremely violent behavior and the tragic loss of a loved one, and how they came to very different conclusions on what it means to forgive.
Forgiveness is one of the suggested topics for this month’s covenant groups.
Dial-A-Prayer
If you would like to receive individual, confidential prayer for yourself or someone you care about, call/text 703-261-9216 and leave a message. Your call will be returned within 24 hours by a trained prayer minister. This service is offered by the Shenandoah Regional Healing Community of OSL, A Ministry of Christian Healing.
Fish dinner
Hayfield Assembly of God will offer a fish dinner (pick up only) beginning at 3 p.m. today. The $10 dinner includes fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, green beans, corn bread and dessert. Call Estelle to pre-order meals at 540-858-2778.
The Religious Events calendar runs each Friday. Send notices to rtaylor@winchesterstar.com.
