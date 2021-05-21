Annual Memorial Service
St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 3623 Back Mountain Road, Winchester, will hold its annual Memorial Service at 3 p.m. May 30. The guest speaker will be Mike Lockhart, a Vietnam War veteran. Everyone is invited.
Chicken barbecue take-out
Mountain View United Methodist Church in Mountain Falls will have a take-out chicken BAR-B-Q from 4-6 p.m. May 29 at the Back Creek Ruritan Building & Friendly Grove Community Center (near Mt. Falls Park entrance). Deliveries available to Winchester. Cost is $12 and includes a half-chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and dessert.
Mortgage burning
Pastor Raymond H. Morton Jr. and the Mount Olive Baptist Church congregation invite people to its Mortgage Burning Celebration! The guest speaker will be the Rev. Ralph Williams of Mt. Morris Baptist Church, Hume. The celebration will be at 3 p.m. May 30. The service will be inside, followed with the mortgage burning outside. The church is located at 7893 Senseney Ave., Middletown.
Sacred Heart event
The public is invited to the annual Sacred Heart of Jesus Book, Jewelry, and Bake Sale at 130 Keating Drive, Winchester on 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. June 5. We will be selling gently used books and jewelry at fabulous prices. Tasty homemade baked goods will also be sold. Proceeds benefit both parish and community organizations.
Brian Free & Assurance
Brian Free & Assurance will be ministering at Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. June 3. The mission of Brian Free and Assurance is to lift up Jesus Christ through their Southern Gospel music. Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church is located at 4699 Valley Pike in Stephens City. Further information can be found on the church website at SVBCFAMILY.COM
Ellis’ Famous Chicken Barbecue Drive Thru
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg, Stephenson, will hold a drive-thru for barbecue chicken at 4 p.m. June 5 until food is sold out. A half-chicken is $7.
Church food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church offers a free food pantry on the first, second and third Monday of the month, from 4-6 p.m. The church is located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson.
