Bethel UMC
Due to the coronavirus, Bethel United Methodist Church located at Gore will not hold a memorial service this year. Donations may be sent to Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o Barbara Seabright, 1109 Shickle Lane, Gore VA 22637.
Woodbine Assembly of God
Woodbine Assembly of God has had to cancel the July 12 concert with the Wisecarver Family from Erwin, Tennessee.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley will offer a lay-led recorded service on Sunday. Dr. Lisa Row will speak on “Look Again! What can we learn?” at www.uushenandoah.org. She will close the 2019-2020 Better Together program by sharing her observations. She also hopes to inspire everyone to embrace a spirit of transpartisanship and to persuade us that our church is ready to undertake this vital challenge.
Timber Ridge Christian
Due to the recommended restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic the annual memorial service at Timber Ridge Christian Church in High View, W.Va, originally scheduled for June 21 was canceled. Donations for the maintenance of the cemetery will be most appreciated and should be mailed to the church at Timber Ridge Christian Church Cemetery, PO Box 66, High View, W.Va., 26808.
Wesley Chapel Cemetery Association
Due to the coronavirus, Wesley Chapel Cemetery Association, Inc. located at Reynolds Store, will not hold a Memorial Service this year. Donations may be sent to Wesley Chapel Cemetery, c/o Roger Crosen, 110 Hunting Ridge Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.