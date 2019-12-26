Beth El Congregation
On Friday, Beth El Congregation will host Erev Shabbat services led by Rabbi Scott Sperling at 7:30 p.m. at Beth El Congregation, 520 Fairmont Ave. in Winchester. An Oneg Shabbat (reception) will follow.
Rabbi Sperling will lead Introduction to Judaism on Saturday from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at Beth El. Torah Study with the Rabbi will begin at 10:30 am.
For information about Beth El, call the office at 540-667-1043 or visit the website at www.BethElCongregation.org.
Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley
At the Sunday service at the Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, www.uushenandoah.org, the congregation will “Sing in the New Year.” In celebration and preparation to ring in the New Year, all are invited to attend this family friendly music service. Come experience songs that call us to reflect upon our hopes, fears and intentions for the New Year — songs that may help us to answer the question; what do we intend to carry into the New Year for ourselves, our families and the world? This service will be led by performer Amanda Wilkins, a nationally recognized singer-songwriter who calls the Shenandoah Valley her home.
Emmanuel Baptist
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, invites the public to a New Year’s Eve concert featuring Abigail Miller. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday and is free to the public.
Christ Church
Christ Church, 809 Bishop Meade Road in Millwood, will hold a combined service of Lessons and Carols at 9 a.m. Sunday. For information call 540-837-1112.
St. Paul’s on-the-Hill Food Pantry
St. Paul’s on-the-Hill Episcopal Curch, 1527 Senseny Road, will open its Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 5. St. Paul’s Table is open on the first Sunday of each month providing bags of food to people who are in need of assistance. St. Paul’s services are held at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Call 540-667-8110 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.