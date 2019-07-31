Salem Church of the Brethren
Salem Church of the Brethren will present the Mountain Anthem music group during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday. A fellowship dinner will follow. The church is off Salem Church Road near Stephens City.
Galiilee Christian
Galilee Christian will host a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Sunday. Featured groups are Fully Restored, The Roby Family and Higher Power. Galilee is located at 1831 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. A free will offering will be collected. For more information, call 540-550-2334.
Shiloh Baptist
Shiloh Baptist Church, 1983 Millwood Road in Millwood, will hold a gospel music service featuring gospel singing groups at 5 p.m. Saturday. The service is sponsored by Deacon Lee King.
Mt. Airy Baptist
Mt. Airy Baptist Church of Lewisville will be celebrate its Homecoming on Sunday. The morning service will be begin at 11 a.m. and the speaker will be our pastor, the Rev. George Jones. The afternoon service will start at 3 p.m. with guests Pastor Kevin Wilson and the congregation from St. Paul’s AME Church in Winchester.
Saint Luke Baptist
Saint Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St. in Berryville, will hold an English Tea, sponsored by The Deaconess, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Evangelist Dale Brown from the House of Prayer Charles Town, W.Va., is the guest speaker. All women and men are welcome. For more information: www.facebook.com/saintlukebcva
Relief UMC
Relief United Methodist Church, 5275 Middle Road, will hold its fourth annual Thumbs to the Left Women Retreat on Aug. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme is See Differently. The event will feature worship service, community service projects supporting CCAP, small group breakout sessions light breakfast, full lunch, free childcare. Dress Casual and bring a friend or two. Register at witnessrumc@gmail.com. Please include names and number of participating adults, and children, any food allergies or questions you may have or call 540-955-1883.
Just4Kidz
Just4Kidz after school care program serving Middletown Elementary is registering for the 2019-20 school year. The program is sponsored by three churches and located at Stephens City Mennonite Church. Fee is $6 per child. Pickup by 6 p.m. Call 540-532-4244.
Gravel Springs Lutheran
Gravel Springs Lutheran Church, 1870 South Pifer Road in Star Tannery, will hold its 146th annual Picnic and Yard Party from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 10. Bluegrass music by Five Of A Kind (noon to 4 p.m.) and Circa Blue (5 to 8 p.m.). There will also be an inflatable bounce house (11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.), face painting and balloon twisting (3 to 6 p.m.) and corn hole (all day). Lunch/ dinner is a choice of fried chicken or country ham. Jimbo’s Barbecue Chicken available at 4:30 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream with an auction of cakes, pies and other items.
