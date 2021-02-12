Opequon Presbyterian
Opequon Presbyterian Church will begin the Lenten season with two Ash Wednesday services. Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. will introduce the theme, “Again & Again: A Lenten Refrain” and will feature special music, reflections, and a meditation. An outdoor, drive-in only service in the church’s back parking lot will be held at 7 p.m. (worshipers must stay in vehicles) with ashes distributed to be self-imposed. Again, special music and a meditation will be included.
To livestream worship: Go to opequonchurch.org. At the top of the page select, “click here to livestream” in the blue banner. Select the appropriate video.
Hayfield Assembly of God
Hayfield Assembly of God church, off U.S. 50 west in Gore, is having a fish dinner beginning at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Fellowship Hall. Take out only. Dinner includes catfish, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, cornbread, green beans and cake. Cost is $10. Masks required. Proceeds benefit the church food pantry.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley will offer an online recorded service on Sunday at www.uushenandoah.org.
The Rev. Dr. Julie Kain will speak on “The Greatest Gift.”
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, we will lift up Love as the greatest gift we give and receive. As Unitarian Universalists, we affirm that genuine love comes in many forms and we celebrate them all. We continue our worship and covenant group theme for February, which is Friendship.
