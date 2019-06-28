Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will hold a Soup Kitchen/Community meal from noon to 1 p.m. today. The Food Pantry will be open for a food giveaway from 1 to 2 p.m.
Beth El Congregation
Rabbi Scott Sperling will lead Erev Shabbat services at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Beth El Congregation, 520 Fairmont Ave. in Winchester. An Oneg Shabbat will follow. For information about Beth El, call the office at 540-667-1043 or visit the website at www.BethElCongregation.org. On Saturday, Rabbi Sperling will lead Introduction to Judaism from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at Beth El. The topic for this week is “The American Jewish Experience and the Tapestry of the Jewish People.” Torah Study with the Rabbi begins at 10:30 a.m.
Redland UMC
Redland United Methodist Church will welcome its new pastor Erin Geoffrion at 10 a.m. Sunday. Following the service there will be a reception for the congregation to meet Pastor Erin, her husband Pete and their 7-year-old son Isaac. A native Virginian, Pastor Erin has served several appointments with the Methodist Church with her latest being in Louisa County.
Stephens City UMC
Stephens City United Methodist Church, 5291 Main St., will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. July 7-11. The theme will be “Babylon, Daniel’s Courage in Captivity.” Pre-register by emailing Jmoore@stephenscityumchurch.com by June 30. For more information, call 540-869-2348.
Just4Kidz
Just4Kidz after school care program serving Middletown Elementary is registering for the 2019-20 school year. The program is sponsored by three churches and located at Stephens City Mennonite Church. Fee is $6 per child. Pickup by 6 p.m. 540-532-4244.
Shiloh Baptist Church
Shiloh Baptist Church, 522 N. Kent St., will hold revival on the following dates:
• 5 p.m. Saturday with guest speaker the Rev. Delbert Pope
• 11 a.m. Sunday with guest speaker Evangelist Louise Rolle
• 4 p.m. Sunday with guest speaker the Rev. Vincent Winfrey and guest choir Mt. Olive Choir. Light refreshments.
Mt. Carmel Baptist
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester will celebrate Youth Sunday during the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday with a puppet show presented by puppeteer Michael Faison. Praise & Worship will be led by the Praise Team. Also, a special offering/presentation will be taken for the local mission project — Fremont Street Nursery. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bible Study Class resumes in the Fellowship Hall. The Rev. Leroy Ford is the instructor.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church of Winchester is teaming with Rise Against Hunger to hold its first meal-packing event on Sunday during the joint fifth Sunday worship service and workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the church, 116 S. Loudoun St. Participants will package 14,040 meals that will be sent to feed the hungry in one of the countries around the world that Rise Against Hunger operates. Immediately following our service/workshop we will be holding a potluck brunch, which will include a sampling of the meals we are packaging and sending out.
St. Luke Baptist
Saint Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St. in Berryville, will not have service Sunday. The church will participate in the Brackett-Morrell Association Founders’ Day at St. John Baptist Church in Luray. Saint Luke Baptist Church’s pastor, the Rev. Delbert R. Pope, is preacher for the afternoon service.
Woodbine Assembly of God
Woodbine Assembly of God Church, 626 Rest Church Road, in Clear Brook, will host the Wisecarver Family in concert at 11 a.m. July 7. Call 540-662-2471 for more information.
