Opequon Presbyterian
Opequon Presbyterian Church will hold three candlelight services today for Christmas Eve: a recorded Family Service available all day; an outdoor, drive-in only service in the church’s back parking lot at 5 p.m. (worshipers must stay in vehicles); and a traditional service with virtual communion livestreamed at 7 p.m. On Sunday, the traditional “Stories & Carols” service will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Special music and messages by Pastor Witt will be featured at each service.
Please follow these instructions for our recorded or livestreamed worship…
• Go to opequonchurch.org
• At the top of the page select, “click here to livestream” in the blue banner
• Select the appropriate video to worship with us.
Old Bethel
The annual Lessons and Carols Service at Old Bethel in Millwood has been canceled this year.
Ebenezer Christian Church
Ebenezer Christian Church at 2158 Ebenezer Church Road in Gore will be open tonight from 3 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 8 p.m. The sanctuary will be available for meditation, prayer and communion.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, will offer a Zoom Christmas Eve Family Service of Candle Lighting and Carols with the Rev. Dr. Julie Kain at 5 p.m. today.
Carols and readings to honor and celebrate the season, lifting up important messages we need to hear as we make our ways through the darkest months of the year. We will form a virtual circle of candle lighting from our homes. Have ready one flame source and one candle for each person viewing.
On Sunday, there will be a recorded online Sunday service at www.uushenandoah.org presented by guest speaker Allen Dec,.
Winter is always a good time for reflection, soul-searching, and self-discovery. Dec will share reflections on the poet, poetry, and inner journeys of the soul, as well as blessing us with his beautiful harp playing.
Dec grew up in New Jersey and settled in Virginia in 1995. He has worked as a commercial artist, geriatric nurses aide and music teacher. He spent 20 years in the Capuchin Franciscan Order, was ordained a priest and worked in several parishes. After he left the Order, Allen taught English Speakers of Other Languages in the area for 19 years.
Blessing Box
Another outreach ministry at St. John’s Lutheran Church is a Blessing Box located at 3263 Back Road. Take what you need, leave what you can and be blessed.
Dial-A-Prayer
If you would like to receive individual, confidential prayer for yourself or someone you care about, call or text 703-261-9216 and leave a message. Your call will be returned within 24 hours by a trained prayer minister. This service is offered by the Shenandoah Regional Healing Community of OSL, A Ministry of Christian Healing.
