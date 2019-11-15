Samaritan’s Purse/Operation Christmas Child
Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike, will be among 5,000 U.S. drop off centers collecting shoe box gifts for children in need around the world. As a ministry project of Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, shoe boxes are collected that include school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys that demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way. The goal is to collect 2,500 shoe boxes. Drop off times are: 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 18-20; 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 21-22; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23; 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 25. For more information; call 540-327-6582 or visit http://www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Greenway Women’s Missions
The Greenway Women’s Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at the Spirit and Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost for adults is $7; children 5 and under pay $2. Veterans will be our honored guests and will receive a free breakfast.
St. John’s Lutheran
St John’s Lutheran Church, 3623 Back Mountain Road, will hold a youth event at 4 p.m. Saturday. The youth will make ornaments and tie blankets for a blanket drive. That evening, stay for “Mocha and a Message,” a contemporary worship service with coffee and desserts at 6 p.m. A free will offering will be collected to benefit community outreach.
Zion Baptist
Zion Baptist in Berryville will celebrate Senior Day on Sunday. The golden fellowship will have as their guest for the 11 a.m. worship the Rev. Elizabeth Roberts from Second Guilfield in Front Royal. A fellowship meal will be served after morning worship. At 3 p.m., the Rev. Philip Lewis from Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Upperville will be the guest.
Unitarian Universalist
The Rev. Julie Kain’s sermon topic will be “Zen Teachings of Jesus” at the Sunday worship service at Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, www.uushenandoah.org. As we enter the holiday season of Thanksgiving and Christmas, when many of us are feeling annoyed by holiday commercialism, how can the ministry of Jesus be seen through the fresh eyes of Buddhism and Taoism? Based on the book with the same title by Ken Leong. Following the service there will be an important Special Congregational Meeting for members to vote in response to a proposed gun range near the church, and will include a discussion of our new Safe Congregation Policy and approved 2019-2022: Growth Plan.
Mt. Airy Baptist
Mt. Airy Baptist Church in Lewisville will be having all day services on Sunday. For the morning service at 11 a.m., the speaker will be the Rev. Michael King. And for the 3 p.m. program, the guest will be St. Luke Gospel Choir from Berryville.
Community Thanksgiving service
The Clarke County Ministerial Association invite all to attend this year’s Community Thanksgiving Service on Nov. 26 at St. Mary’s Memorial Church in Berryville (106 N. Buckmarsh St.). The service of Holy Eucharist will begin at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Justin A. Ivatts, Clarke Parish’s Priest-in-Charge serving as celebrant, along with clergy from other area churches participating as well.
