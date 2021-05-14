Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley
On Sunday, Yanet Limon-Amado of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy will discuss “Challenges of Immigrant Farm Workers in Virginia.” Her discussion will include Virginia’s labor exploitation and structural racism (Jim Crow laws) in our food system that has left farmworkers without protections.
Limon-Amado was born in Puebla, Mexico, and immigrated with her parents and sister to the U.S. at the age of eight. She navigated the educational system as an undocumented student for 14 years until she became a DACA recipient in 2014. She was named one of Richmond’s “Top 40 under 40” in 2019 by Style Weekly for co-founding UndocuRams, a student organization dedicated to advocating for undocumented students, and for her role in fighting to gain in-state tuition rates for undocumented students in Virginia. Before joining the Care in Action/ National Domestic Worker Alliance team, she was organizing for the labor rights of farm workers and the Latinx community. For more information, visit www.uushenandoah.org.
Annual Memorial Service
St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 3623 Back Mountain Road, Winchester, will hold their annual Memorial Service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 30. The guest speaker will be Mike Lockhart, a Vietnam War veteran. Everyone is invited.
