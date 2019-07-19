St. John’s Lutheran
St John’s Lutheran Church will hold “Mocha and a Message,” a contemporary worship service with coffee and desserts, at 6 p.m. Saturday. There is no charge, but a free offering will be collected to benefit community outreach. The church is located at 3623 Back Mountain Road.
Christ Church
Christ Church in Millwood, 809 Bishop Meade Road, will host the Winchester Celtic Circle in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday. Winchester Celtic Circle is an established Celtic ensemble made up of members from the Winchester area. The group specializes in traditional Scottish and Irish folk music. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. The performance will be followed by an ice cream reception on the lawn. For more information, call the Christ Church Parish Office at 540-837-1112.
Shiloh Baptist
Shiloh Baptist Church, 1983 Millwood Road in Millwood, will celebrate the 31st anniversary of Pastor Carter L. Alsberry Jr. at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be Pastor Robert Jackson of the Prosperity Baptist Church in Summit Point, W.Va.
Emmanuel Baptist
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Winchester will present The Academy of Arts performance of “Marked for Greatness” at 6 p.m. July 28 at the church, 2774 Northwestern Pike. This moving drama portrays the story of Adoniram Judson, the first American missionary to Burma. The performance is free to the public. Call 540-667-8924 for more information.
Zion Baptist Church
Zion Baptist Church in Berryville will celebrate Homecoming on July 28 at the 11 a.m. worship. The sermon will be preached by the Rev. Lemuel Montgomery from Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Ammisville. The Rev. Blane Medley will be the preacher for the 3 p.m. service. A fellowship meal will be served between services.
Greenway Women’s Missions
The Greenway Women’s Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast on July 27 from 7 to 11 a.m. at Spirit and Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost is $7 for adults and $2 for children 5 and under.
Just4Kidz
Just4Kidz after school care program serving Middletown Elementary is registering for the 2019-20 school year. The program is sponsored by three churches and located at Stephens City Mennonite Church. Fee is $6 per child. Pickup by 6 p.m. 540-532-4244.
