Mt. Carmel Baptist
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church will celebrate Father’s Day and Men’s Day by hosting a Drive-In Worship Service at 10 a.m. Sunday in the church parking lot at 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road. Worship from a safe distance by staying in your car and tune your radio to FM 88.1.
The Rev. Dr. Gilbert M. Mack Jr., senior pastor, will preach the sermon. Praise & Worship will be led by the Praise Team. There will also be a special salute to fathers and local graduates.
We continue to live stream Sunday’s 10 a.m. Worship Service and Tuesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study. Visit the church website at mtcarmelbc.org or on Facebook at @mcbcwinchester, or Instagram at MCBC1317 or YouTube at Mt. Baptist Winchester VA.
Timber Ridge Christian Church
Due to the recommended restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic the annual memorial service at Timber Ridge Christian Church in High View, W.Va, originally scheduled for June 21 has been canceled.
Donations for the maintenance of the cemetery will be most appreciated and should be mailed to the church at Timber Ridge Christian Church Cemetery, PO Box 66, High View, W.Va., 26808.
Wesley Chapel Cemetery Association
Due to the coronavirus, Wesley Chapel Cemetery Association, Inc. located at Reynolds Store, will not hold a Memorial Service this year. Donations may be sent to: Wesley Chapel Cemetery, c/o Roger Crosen, 110 Hunting Ridge Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley will offer an online recorded video service on Sunday at www.uushenandoah.org. The topic is “The Joys and Concerns of Fatherhood — in Three Chapters” by Jim Peters, Bill McShea and Robert Hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.