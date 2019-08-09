St. Paul’s on the Hill Episcopal
St. Paul’s on the Hill Episcopal Church, 1527 Senseny Road, will bless students, teachers, parents, and backpacks at a special children’s service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Beth El Congregation
Beth El Congregation, 520 Fairmont Ave. in Winchester, will host an Erev Shabbat Service at 7:30 p.m. today led by Rabbi Scott Sperling. An Oneg Shabbat reception will follow. On Saturday, Rabbi Sperling will lead Introduction to Judaism from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at Beth El. Torah Study with the Rabbi begins at 10:30 a.m. For information about Beth El, call the office at 540-667-1043 or visit the website at www.BethElCongregation.org.
Gravel Springs Lutheran
Gravel Springs Lutheran Church, 1870 South Pifer Road in Star Tannery, will hold its 146th annual Picnic and Yard Party from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Bluegrass music by Five Of A Kind (noon to 4 p.m.) and Circa Blue (5 to 8 p.m.). There will also be an inflatable bounce house (11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.), face painting and balloon twisting (3 to 6 p.m.) and corn hole (all day). Lunch/ dinner is a choice of fried chicken or country ham. Jimbo’s Barbecue Chicken available at 4:30 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream with an auction of cakes, pies and other items.
Mt. Carmel Baptist
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, will hold a community meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday with Vice Mayor John Hill to discuss codes, requirements, zoning and inspections. The meeting open to the public.
Mt. Carmel will celebrate its 153rd Church Anniversary on Aug. 18. The 10 a.m. worship service will be held in the sanctuary with the guest preacher Rev. Kenyon Jackson from Sharon Baptist Church in the Bronx, New York City. From noon to 4 p.m., there will be food fun and fellowship in the Family Life building.
Keystone Baptist
Keystone Baptist Church will hold Church in the Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Kiwanis Pavilion 2 in Clearbrook Park.
Relief UMC
Relief United Methodist Church, 5275 Middle Road, will hold its fourth annual Thumbs to the Left Women Retreat on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme is See Differently. The event will feature worship service, community service projects supporting CCAP, small group breakout sessions light breakfast, full lunch, free childcare. Dress Casual and bring a friend or two. Register at witnessrumc@gmail.com. Please include names and number of participating adults, and children, any food allergies or questions you may have or call 540-955-1883.
Woodbine Assembly of God
Woodbine Assembly of God Church, 626 Rest Church Road in Clear Brook, wil hold its Shenandoah Valley Teen Challenge at 11 a.m. Aug. 18. All are welcome. Call 540-662-2471 for more information or questions.
Wesley Chapel UMC
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 620 Chapel Hill Road in Cross Junction, will hold its annual Praise and Worship Service at 6 p.m. Aug. 18. The group Stage Left, with their bluegrass style, will lead the singing. Food and fellowship will round out the evening. (Questions/directions: call 540-533-7094).
