Opequon Presbyterian Church will begin its Christmas Week services this Sunday with livestreamed worship at 11 a.m., featuring the 2019 recording of its 30-voice Sanctuary Choir singing the Lloyd Larsen cantata, “Joy Has Dawned.” That afternoon, a “Blue Christmas-Longest Night” Service for Healing and Wholeness will also be livestreamed at 2 p.m.
On Christmas Eve, three candlelight services will be held: a recorded Family Service available all day; an outdoor, drive-in only service in the church’s back parking lot at 5 p.m. (worshipers must stay in vehicles); and a traditional service with virtual communion livestreamed at 7 p.m.
Please follow these instructions for our recorded or livestreamed worship…
• Go to opequonchurch.org
• At the top of the page select, “click here to livestream” in the blue banner
• Select the appropriate video to worship with us.
Ebenezer Christian Church
Ebenezer Christian Church at 2158 Ebenezer Church Road in Gore will be open on Christmas Eve from 3 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 8 p.m. The sanctuary will be available for meditation, prayer and communion.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, will offer a recorded online Sunday service at www.uushenandoah.org. The Rev. Dr. Julie Kain will speak on “To Follow A Star.”
We follow a star of perennial hope in the story of Jesus’ humble beginnings, its blessing for each child born into our world, and a message in his ministry for the transforming power of love.
On Christmas Eve at 5 p.m., there will be a Zoom Christmas Eve Family Service of Candle Lighting and Carols with the Rev. Dr. Julie Kain.
Carols and readings to honor and celebrate the season, lifting up important messages we need to hear as we make our ways through the darkest months of the year. We will form a virtual circle of candle lighting from our homes. Have ready one flame source and one candle for each person viewing.
