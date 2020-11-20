Thanksgiving Eve service
Opequon Presbyterian Church and Kernstown United Methodist Church will celebrate their 124th Thanksgiving Eve Worship Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday via livestream. KUMC Pastor Aaron Fitch will share the evening message. Special music from both churches will be featured. Virtual communion will be offered. The offering will support the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS). The community is invited to join us. Please follow these instructions…
Go to opequonchurch.org
At the top of the page select, “click here to livestream” in the blue banner
Select the Thanksgiving Eve video to worship with us.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, will offer a recorded online Sunday service at www.uushenandoah.org. The Rev. Dr. Julie Kain will speak on “Gather the Spirit, Harvest the Power.”
So that we can spend some “face” time in fellowship with our community before the pandemic-restricted Thanksgiving holiday, we will be gathering online for our Sunday worship service. The virtual choir will offer a new anthem, following up their lovely collaboration on “Spirit of Life.” The worship and covenant group theme for November is Gratitude.
Blessing Box
Another outreach ministry at St. John’s Lutheran Church is a Blessing Box located at 3263 Back Road. Take what you need; leave what you can and be blessed.
Dial-A-PrayerIf you would like to receive individual, confidential prayer for yourself or someone you care about, call or text 703-261-9216 and leave a message. Your call will be returned within 24 hours by a trained prayer minister. This service is offered by the Shenandoah Regional Healing Community of OSL, A Ministry of Christian Healing.
