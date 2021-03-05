Woodbine Assembly of God
Woodbine Assembly of God Church will host the Stevens Family from Warren, Ohio, as they sing in concert at 11 a.m. March 14. All are welcome to attend. Masks required and social distancing guidelines in place. The church is located at 626 Rest Church Road, Clearbrook, (2 miles from Flying J/Interstate 81, Exit 323). Call 540-662-2471 for more information.
Organists share hymns
The Winchester Chapter of the American Guild of Organists (WAGO) has made a video called “Favorite Hymns for Lent and Easter.”
It features members performing universal hymn favorites and is available for free from the website: winchesterago.com. The hope is that church congregations will appreciate some of our church musicians performing beloved hymns in different settings. Questions at info@winchesterago.com.
Soup and sandwich sale
Wesley Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., will be holding a soup and sandwich sale on March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Advanced orders only. Contact Donnie at 678-544-7316 or Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
Pancake Breakfast
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road (off U.S. 50 West in Hayfield,) will hold a Pancake Breakfast on March 13 beginning at 7 a.m. until sold out. To-go orders only. Face masks required. Breakfast includes Gore’s sausage and sausage gravy, pancakes, fried apples and home fries. Cost is $7 for adult and $4 for children.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley will offer an online recorded service on Sunday at www.uushenandoah.org. The Rev. Dr. Julie Kain will speak on “Living Our UU Values.”
As Unitarian Universalists, how do we connect our deepest values to our daily living? Are we ‘independent operators,’ or do we have a community that supports and challenges us to contribute our best efforts? We begin a new worship and covenant group topic for March, which is Ideas About Money. Our UUCSV stewardship campaign this year begins with a theme of Coming Home in anticipation of being able to return for post-pandemic activities at our beautiful UUCSV campus in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.