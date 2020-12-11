Follow the Star
Fellowship Bible Church will offers its annual Follow the Star living Nativity from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the church, 3217 Middle Road. This year's event is drive-through only. Admission is free.
Information: www.fbcva.org/followthestar.
Outdoor Christmas Carol Singalong
The Stephens City United Methodist Church will hold Christmas Carol Singalong at 1 p.m. Sunday in the church parking lot on Germain Street.
The Church Praise Band will lead attendees in a Sing Along by the church back doors. The Praise Band will sing everything from "Rudolph, the Red Nose Reindeer" to "Silent Night." Bring your masks and socially distance by family groups in the parking lot. We expect to sing for about an hour, so a camp chair and your favorite hot drink are essential.
SCUMC will provide booklets with the words of the Christmas Carols, so have your voice ready and allow for some good cheer.
Ebenezer Christian Church
Ebenezer Christian Church at 2158 Ebenezer Church Road in Gore will be open on Christmas Eve from 3 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 8 p.m. The sanctuary will be available for meditation, prayer and communion.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, will offer a recorded online Sunday service at www.uushenandoah.org. The Rev. Dr. Julie Kain will speak on "A Light in the Darkness."
Generations have honored the darkest times with celebrations of ongoing life and connection with community. The resilient spirit of people around the world shines brightly in long-held traditions to celebrate midwinter. The winter holiday service for all ages will share songs and story, familiar and new, to brighten our time of darkness.
Blessing Box
Another outreach ministry at St. John’s Lutheran Church is a Blessing Box located at 3263 Back Road. Take what you need, leave what you can and be blessed.
Dial-A-Prayer
If you would like to receive individual, confidential prayer for yourself or someone you care about, call or text 703-261-9216 and leave a message. Your call will be returned within 24 hours by a trained prayer minister. This service is offered by the Shenandoah Regional Healing Community of OSL, A Ministry of Christian Healing.
