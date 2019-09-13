Galilee Christian
Galilee Christian, 1831 Welltown Road in Clear Brook, will host a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Fellowship Building. Pancakes, sausage gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, juice, coffee and milk will be served. Free will offering.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St. in Stephens City, will hold its annual yard sale beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit community and church projects.
Gainesboro UMC
Gainesboro United Methodist Church will hold a Hymn Sing at 6 p.m. Sunday with Pam Gloyd, Higher Power, Fully Restored and Issac Luttrell.
Saint Luke Baptist
Saint Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St. in Berryville, will host the Harmonizers in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Deaconess of St. Luke Baptist Church is sponsoring the concert. For more information: www.facebook.com/saintlukebcva or call 540-955-1883.
Gainesboro United Methodist
Gainesboro United Methodist Church will hold a Hymn Sing at 6 p.m. Sunday. Featured groups will be Pam Gloyd, Higher Power, Fully Restored, Issac Luttrell.
Woodbine Assembly of God
Woodbine Assembly of God, 626 Rest Church Road in Clear Brook, will hold its 75th homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday. Former church leaders will attend and the Rev. Frank Potter will speak. Covered dish lunch to follow. Questions? Call 540-662-2471.
Unitarian Universalist
During the worship service on Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, the Rev. Dr. Julie Kain will speak on “Ferguson Five Years Later.” We will look at some of the social impacts and changes in America that have occurred in the past five years following the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014. Where have we been and where are we heading? www.uushenandoah.org
Opequon Presbyterian
Opequon Presbyterian Church will celebrate national “Back to Church Sunday” with worship at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Faith Formation Hour is at 9:45 a.m. An Apple Harvest Coffee will be served after both services. The church is located at 217 Opequon Church Lane in Kernstown.
Guilfield Baptist
Guilfield Baptist Church will hold morning worship with pastor Matthew Croons at 11 a.m. Sunday. At 3 p.m. the church will celebrate Homecoming with the Rev. Charles A. Lundy, choir and congregation from Ebenzer Baptist Church in Woodbridge. A fellowship meal will be served between the services until 2:20 p.m.
Bethel Lutheran
Bethel Lutheran Church Sunday School Rally Day is this Sunday. Worship begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Many educational opportunities are available each Sunday for all ages to include classes for preschool through high school, Adult Bible Study, Adult Forum with varying topics and periodic parenting classes. Check out www.bethelwinchester.com for more information. Bethel Lutheran is located at 2077 North Frederick Pike.
St. John’s Lutheran
St John’s Lutheran Church will hold a youth event at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21. The youth will construct nesting boxes for the Blue Ridge Wildlife Rescue and make pet toys for the SPCA. That evening stay for “Mocha and a Message,” a contemporary worship service with coffee and desserts at 6 p.m. There is no charge, but a free offering will be collected to benefit community outreach. You can also take a look and bid on silent auction items. The church is located at 3623 Back Mountain Road.
Redland UMC Dinners/Yard Sale
Redland United Methodist Church will hold its 22nd annual Pig Roast and Barbecue Chicken Dinners/Yard Sale on Sept. 21. The yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner, including take out, will be served from 2 to 6 p.m. Live music from 3 to 6 p.m. Auction will start at 6 p.m. www.redland-umc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.