Beth El Congregation
On Friday, Rabbi Scott Sperling will lead Erev Shabbat services at 7:30 p.m. at Beth El Congregation, 520 Fairmont Ave., Winchester. An Oneg Shabbat will follow. On Saturday, Rabbi Sperling will lead Introduction to Judaism from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Beth El. Torah Study with the Rabbi will begin at 10:30 a.m.
On Saturday, Rabbi Sperling will lead Havdalah and S’lichot Services at 7:30 pm.
High Holy Day tickets for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are available. Call the office at 540-667-1043, email bethelvaoffice@gmail.com, or visit the website at BethElCongregation.org/worship.
For information about Beth El, call the office at 540-667-1043 or visit the website at www.BethElCongregation.org.
Winchester Grace Brethren
Winchester Grace Brethren Church, 143 Greenwood Road, will hold a youth bazaar from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
St. Luke Baptist
St. Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St. in Berryville, will celebrate its Annual Women’s Day on Sunday. Thhe Rev. Charmissa Biscoe is the guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service. At 3 p.m., there will be a Women’s Day Concert featuring The Saint Luke Baptist Church Women’s Day Choir and other Local Church Choirs.
For more information: see www.facebook.com/saintlukebcva or call 540-955-1883.
Salem Church of the Brethren
Salem Church of the Brethren will hold Homecoming on Sunday with Pastor Bobby Whetzel as guest speaker at the 11 a.m. service. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Fellowship dinner to follow. Coming off U.S. 11, the church is the first one on the left on Salem Church Road.
St. John’s Lutheran
St John’s Lutheran Church will hold a youth event at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The youth will construct nesting boxes for the Blue Ridge Wildlife Rescue and make pet toys for the SPCA. That evening stay for “Mocha and a Message,” a contemporary worship service with coffee and desserts at 6 p.m. There is no charge, but a free offering will be collected to benefit community outreach. You can also take a look and bid on silent auction items. The church is located at 3623 Back Mountain Road.
Unitarian Universalist
This Sunday, the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, on U.S. 11 south of Stephens City, will host two facilitators from the local chapter of the national organization called Coming to the Table that meets monthly in Front Royal. The organization promotes a vision of America as a just and truthful society that acknowledges and seeks to heal from the racial wounds rooted in the history of the United States, from slavery to the many forms of racism it spawned. www.uushenandoah.org,
John Mann UMC
John Mann United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St. in Winchester, will hold its 161st anniversary/Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Barbara Cousar. Music by the St. Paul AME choir. Movers for Christ will also perform. A meal will be served at 1:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Mt. Carmel UMC
Mt Carmel United Methodist Church on Route 606 in Clarke County will hold Remembrance Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29. Bring a dish to share for the meal after the service.
