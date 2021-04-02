Faith Fellowship Church
Faith Fellowship Church, 371 Kimble Road, Berryville, will have an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, with breakfast following. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call the church at 540-955-9020.
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike in Stephenson, is holding in-person worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Social distancing observed. Masks required.
Woodbine Assembly of God
Woodbine Assembly of God Church will hold Easter Sunday worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. The church will have coffee and donuts at 9:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and Sunday School classes for all ages at 10 a.m. There will be an Easter Egg Hunt for all kids 12 and under during both services. Nursery care provided as well. Masks required and social distancing guidelines in place. The church is located at 626 Rest Church Road, Clearbrook, (2 miles from Flying J/Interstate 81, Exit 323). Call 540-662-2471 for more information or with questions.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley will offer an online recorded service on Sunday at www.uushenandoah.org. The Rev. Dr. Julie Kain will speak on “Holy Boldness.” There will also be an Easter Flower Communion.
In these challenging times of pandemic quarantine, ours is not a “casual faith,” as UUA president Rev. Susan Frederick-Gray is known to say. We have had to draw upon all our spiritual resources to see us through. Thankfully, we have a vibrant faith community that has helped us to stay connected, even while we must remain physically apart. Even though we can’t be together in person, we will celebrate Easter with a familiar Unitarian Universalist communion of flowers.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God, U.S. 50 west Gore, is having a take-out-only fish fry, in the fellowship hall on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. until everything is gone. Catfish, mac and cheese, green beans, cole slaw, corn bread and dessert. Meals are $10. Proceeds benefit the church Food Pantry. Masks required. Advance orders, call Estelle at 858-2778.
Organists share hymns
The Winchester Chapter of the American Guild of Organists (WAGO) has made a video called “Favorite Hymns for Lent and Easter.”
It features members performing universal hymn favorites and is available for free from the website: winchesterago.com. The hope is that church congregations will appreciate some of our church musicians performing beloved hymns in different settings. Questions at info@winchesterago.com
Dial-A-Prayer
If you would like to receive individual, confidential prayer for yourself or someone you care about, call or text 703-261-9216 and leave a message. Your call will be returned within 24 hours by a trained prayer minister. This service is offered by the Shenandoah Regional Healing Community of OSL, A Ministry of Christian Healing.
Send notices to rtaylor@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.