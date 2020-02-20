Mt. Zion Baptist
The Rev. John Green and the Mt. Zion Baptist Church 33 Greenway Ave, Boyce, will celebrate Black History with various choirs from the area on Sunday at 3 p.m. A light lunch will be served between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. service.
Beth El Congregation
On Friday, Rabbi Scott Sperling will launch a Scholar-In-Residence weekend of study about Jewish mysticism. Erev Shabbat services will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Beth El Congregation, 520 Fairmont Ave in Winchester. Rabbi Sperling’s sermon will be “Two Modern Reform Jewish Scholars Explore Mysticism.” An Oneg Shabbat (reception) will follow.
On Saturday, at 9:15 a.m., Rabbi Sperling will present “An Overview of Jewish Mysticism,” providing a look at Kabbalistic thought and its place in both traditional and contemporary Judaism. Torah Study with the Rabbi will begin at 10:30 am with a discussion of Mishpatim and the Kabbalistic influence on Torah commentary. This week’s Torah portion will be studied through the commentaries of rabbis with strong Kabbalistic influences.
On Sunday, from 1:30to 3:30 p.m., Rabbi Sperling will present “More Hidden Stories from the Jewish Mystical Tradition,” focusing on mystical tales from both the European and Middle Eastern Jewish communities.
For information about Beth El, call the office at 540-667-1043 or visit the website at www.BethElCongregation.org.
2020 Music Fest
First Presbyterian Church on the Loudoun Street Mall in Winchester, 116 S. Loudoun St., is hosting its 2020 Music Fest, at 4 p.m. Sunday. Bring your family and friends to listen and sing with our talented musical families and singers, followed by a church supper. Bring a covered dish. A free-will offering will be taken for the Helper Fund with all proceeds going to help those in our community who have exhausted all other resources.
Zion Baptist
Zion Baptist Church in Berryville will celebrate its annual men’s day on Sunday.
The Rev. William Parker will be the preacher for the 11 a.m. worship service. Come help us lift up the name of Jesus on this special occasion. A fellowship meal will be served the worship service.
Saint Paul AME
Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 428 N. Loudoun St. in Winchester, will hold its annual AME Founders’ Day Celebration on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be the Honorable Randall Johnson Jr., Circuit Court judge of Henrico County.
Ashes to Go
A shared ministry to the community sponsored by Opequon Presbyterian and Kernstown United Methodist Churches will be held on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 9 a.m. in the Kernstown UMC parking lot. Just drive through and be blessed.
Ebenezer Christian Church
Ebenezer Christian Church at 2158 Ebenezer Church Road in Gore will have a Ash Wednesday Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday. All are invited to attend.
Christ Church, Millwood
The church will also hold a Lenten miniseries on Spirituality and Liturgy with Dr. Hannah Matis, assistant professor of church history at VTS from 7 to 8 p.m. March 5 at Christ Church and from 7 to 8 p.m. April 2 at Grace Episcopal Church, 110 N. Church St., Berryville.
Both events will be followed by a light reception. There is no admission cost. Information: Christ Church at 540-837-1112 or Grace Episcopal Church at 540- 955-1610.
St. Luke Baptist
The Music Ministry of St. Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St. in Berryville, will present “Songs from Zion — A Musical History That Still Inspires” at 4 p.m. Feb. 29. There will be singing, spoken word, spiritual dancing, and more. A Soul Food Fellowship Meal will following the program. Everyone is welcome. For more information, visit www.saintlukebcva.com, www.facebook.com/saintlukebcva, or call 540-955-1883.
Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley
At the Sunday service at the Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, www.uushenandoah.org, the Rev. Dr. Julie Kain will speak on “Better Together.” At this time of deep and disturbing divisions in our country, the aspiration to build civic dialogue has taken on new dimensions. How do we weather these troubling times? How do we stay centered in our deepest values of personal and collective integrity? What do we do when we are not able to find that elusive common ground? Chalice Singers will offer their music.
Christ Church, Millwood
Christ Church, Millwood will hold a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 6 to 8 p.m.Tuesday at the Millwood Community Center. Pancakes (regular and gluten-free), sausage and baked apples will be served. There is no cost for admission, but contributions will be accepted. Proceeds to benefit Christ Church outreach programs. The church is at 809 Bishop Meade Road. Information: 540-837-1112.
Spirit & Word Missions
The Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Spirit & Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Adults — $7; children 5 and under — $2.
