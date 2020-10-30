Trunk or treat
Stephens City United Methodist Church will offer trunk or treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Touch free with safety distancing. Please wear masks.
Soup and Country Ham Sandwiches
Wesley Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St. in Winchester, will hold a Soup and Country Ham Sandwich sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7. Advance orders only. To place orders by Sunday call Donnie at 678-544-7316 or Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, will offer a recorded online Sunday service at www.uushenandoah.org. The Rev. Julie Kain will speak on “Turning of the Year.”
As autumn begins to turn to winter, the national election approaches, and the Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating in this colder time of the year, we will pause to honor our loved ones who have passed in the annual celebration of All Souls Sunday. Not only will we honor those who have inspired us to lead better lives, we will center and strengthen ourselves for the anxious days ahead. This service will debut our virtual church choir’s first performance of the year with “Spirit of Life.” At the cusp of November, we will transition from October’s church theme of Loss, Grief and Forgiveness to the November theme of Gratitude.
Shenandoah Valley Baptist
Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church will host the Rabbi Dennis Karp, a representative of Chosen People Ministries, will speak at the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services on Nov. 8. Chosen People Ministries stresses the Jewish roots of Christian faith to help make the message of the Messiah more accessible to Jewish people and also to help Christian believers achieve a greater appreciation of the Jewish basis of their own faith traditions. For more information, call the church at 540-868-4020.
◆
The Religious Events calendar runs each Friday. Send notices to rtaylor@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.