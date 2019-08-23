Bethel UMC
Bethel United Methodist Church will hold its free annual ice cream social from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at 125 Muse Road, Gore. Hot dogs, homemade ice cream, cake, drinks and door prizes. Free will offering will be accepted. For more information, call 540-667-8605.
Free Bible classes
Virginia Weekday Religious Education invites fourth and fifth grade students of Frederick County to enroll in weekly 30-minute time released Bible classes. Parents can enroll students by calling 540-869-4270 or visiting https://www.facebook.com/WREfrederickcountyva.
Mt. Carmel Baptist
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, will host a Banking Basics Workshop for teens, college students and adults 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall. Refreshments served. OBIC Choir and band rehearsal 6 p.m. in the Sanctuary. On Sunday during the 10 a.m. service, the Rev. Theresa Bell will deliver the sermon. Music selections by the Male Chorus and Praise & Worship will be led by the Praise Team.
Zion Baptist
The ushers at Zion Baptist Church in Berryville will celebrate their anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday with minister and psalmist Terry Bullock from Martinsburg, W.Va. A fellowship meal will be served between services. Come join us as we celebrate our ushers on their special day.
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, will hold its annual yard party on Saturday. Dinner is at 4 p.m. and the auction is at 6 p.m. Higher Power will perform from 4 to 6 p.m.
Boyce Baptist Church
Boyce Baptist Church in anticipation of the upcoming Beth Moore live simulcast on Sept. 28 will host a one-hour pre-event "pep rally" focusing on "Prayer, Praise and Purpose." The event will provide the women of our community with an opportunity to come together to pray for all of our local churches and pastors and to be provided with additional information regarding the simulcast. Elizabeth Roberts, wife of the Rev. Franklin Roberts of Guilfield Baptist Church in Front Royal, will be the featured guest speaker. Call 540-550-3534 for additional information.
Files Chapel Annual Gathering
Files Chapel on Files Chapel Road in Cross Junction will hold its annual gather at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Come one come all.
Relief UMC
Relief United Methodist Church, 5275 Middle Road, will celebrate its 73rd Annual Homecoming on Aug. 25. Church School is at 10 a.m. and a traditional worship service will be held at 11 a.m. This year’s guest minister is the Rev. Joshua (Josh) Orndorff, the chaplain at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal. Following the worship service there will a potluck fellowship meal.
Beth El Congregation
Beth El Congregation will host a Used Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 520 Fairmont Ave. in Winchester. Also on Friday, Rabbi Scott Sperling will lead Erev Shabbat services at 7:30 pm at Beth El Congregation. An Oneg Shabbat will follow. On Saturday,Rabbi Sperling will lead Torah Study at 10:30 a.m. For information about Beth El, please call the office at 540-667-1043 or visit the website at www.BethElCongregation.org.
Winning at Winchester
Labor Day Weekend Rally with the theme “One to Win” will be held Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane. Sessions for all ages begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening and continue through Sunday evening. Concessions available. Free admission. For more information, call 540-869-2244 or email ccmv4thebible@gmail.com or visit www.winningatwinchester.com.
