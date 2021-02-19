Shenandoah Valley Baptist
The Folk/Bluegrass group E-41, a student group from Liberty University in Lynchburg, will be ministering at Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church, 4699 Valley Pike in Stephens City, at 10:30 a.m. Feb 28.
E-41 takes its name from the scripture Ephesians 4:1 which speaks of "walking worthy of the vocation to which you are called."
View live every week at facebook.com/svbcfamily. Further information can be found on the church webpage at SVBCFamily.com
Sunday sermons are made available on the church's YouTube channel and audio is made available via podcast at anchor.fm/svbcfamily and can be found through search in most major podcast apps. facebook.com/svbcfamily.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley will offer an online recorded service on Sunday at www.uushenandoah.org.
UUCSV Member Bonnie Kittle will speak on “Becoming a Stone-Catching Congregation.”
Hear what the Virginia ACLU is doing to reform policing and make our criminal justice system fairer, and hear their suggestions about what we, as a congregation, can do to make positive change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.