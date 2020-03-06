Mt. Carmel Baptist
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road, will celebrate the 98th Usher Anniversary, on Sunday at 4 p.m. The service will feature the Rev. Tyrone Thomas, pastor of Charity Church, Woodlawn, Maryland, along with his congregation’s special guest, local area Usher ministries, MCBC Praise Team, and Unity Choir.
Also, Joint Sunrise Service Choir rehearsals will be held on March 28, April 4 and (if needed) April 11 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church is now holding Sunday services at James Wood Middle School, 1313 Amherst St. Worship times are 8:30 and 11 a.m. There will be refreshments in between services in the hallway behind the auditorium. The church eventually plans to build a new facility.
Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley
At the Sunday service at the Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, www.uushenandoah.org, the Rev. Dr. Julie Kain will speak on “How to be a Good Mental Health Ally.” Social stigmas around speaking openly about the prevalence of mental health issues in our culture have thankfully diminished gradually in recent decades. And yet, so much more can be done to understand and effectively support those among us who are struggling. The Share the Plate offering will support NAMI and the Chalice Singers will enhance this service with their music.
Christ Church, Millwood
Christ Church, Millwood will hold the second session of its Lenten miniseries on Spirituality and Liturgy with Dr. Hannah Matis, assistant professor of church history at VTS, from 7 to 8 p.m. April 2 at Grace Episcopal Church, 110 N. Church St., Berryville.
Information: Christ Church at 540-837-1112 or Grace Episcopal Church at 540-955-1610.
White Post UMC
White Post United Methodist Church will hold its annual ham and turkey dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. March 14 at Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, 7 S. Greenway Ave. Country and gospel music by Passage Creek Rising. Free will donation accepted at the door. 540-327-2384 or kathy.paskel@gmail.com for more information.
