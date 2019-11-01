Benefit concert
Open Door Baptist Church in Clear Brook will host a benefit concert at 6 p.m. Saturday. Grammy Award winners Linda Davis and The Scott Family with special guests LuLu Roman, Tim Lovelace and Kings Cadence will perform at the Faith, Love and Laughter concert. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/open-door-baptist-church-26348101629 Tickets are also available by calling 540-450-8464.
Beth El Congregation
Beth El Congregation will host a Family Shabbat with a dairy potluck at 6:30 p.m. today, followed at 7:30 p.m. by Erev Shabbat services led by Rabbi Scott Sperling at Beth El Congregation, 520 Fairmont Ave. in Winchester. An Oneg Shabbat (reception) will follow. Rabbi Sperling will lead Introduction to Judaism at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, followed by Torah Study at 10:30 a.m.
For information about Beth El, call the office at 540-667-1043 or visit the website at www.BethElCongregation.org.
Fabulous FISH Hymn Sing
The Fabulous FISH Hymn Sing will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of Wickliffe and Shepherd’s Mill Roads in Clarke County.
Chili Cook-off and Hymn Sing
Providence Chapel United Methodist Church will hold a Firehouse Chili Cook-off and Gospel Hymn Sing at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Hymn Sing will feature Bryan Shepherd and Friends, The Naked Mountain Boys and Joy and Steve Hudson.
The church is located at 27 Providence Lane, Bluemont in Clarke County.
The public is invited to enter the contest. Arrive with hot chili by 4:30 p.m. to register. Cook-off will be judged by Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire and Rescue personnel. Judging will start at 5 p.m. The Gospel Hymn Sing will begin about 6 p.m. A freewill offering will be taken for both the meal and music to benefit the fire department.
Spaghetti dinner
A spaghetti dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Back Creek Ruritan Building in Mountain Falls to benefit Mountain View United Methodist Church.
Keystone Baptist
Keystone Baptist Church will host evangelist Scott Sivnksty beginning Sunday through Wednesday. Service times are 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. The church is on the hill on the hill between Winchester and Berryville. www.keystonebaptist.org or call 540-955-3410. Children’s meetings will be held nightly.
Pancake breakfast
Reliance United Methodist Church will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Nov. 9. Cost is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 6 to 12.
Unitarian Universalist
The Rev. Julie Kain will speak on “Facing Controversy” at the Sunday worship service at Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, www.uushenandoah.org. We are living in deeply polarized times. How do we bring our faith and our voice in response to the controversies that are touching our lives?
Salem Church of the Brethren
Salem Church of the Brethren will hold a revival with speaker Doug Gochenour at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, first church on the left on Salem Church Road. A carry-in meal will be held after, followed by 7 p.m. service.
Mt. Airy Baptist
Mt. Airy Baptist Church of Lewisville will celebrate its Fall Rally on Sunday. At the 11 a.m. service, the speaker will be the Rev. George Jones and the Rev. Robert Morgan of Palmer Park Md., will be the speaker for the 3 p.m. service.
John Mann/Wesley UMW
John Wesley and Wesley United Methodist Women will hold a prayer brunch at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at 527 Van Fossen St. in Winchester. Guest speaker is minister Barbara Davis with music by Susan Shield. Cost is $20. Contact Sadie Nelson at 540-662-8397 or Stephanie Curry at 540-450-8374.
Refuge UMC
Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, will hold a benefit concert featuring the church’s praise band Heart & Soul with special guest Ryan Jewel at 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Free will offering will benefit church missions.
Veterans breakfast
Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church will host a Veterans Breakfast on Nov. 9 at 9 am to honor active and retired military veterans. Let us say “Thank You for Your Service” by providing you a free breakfast and time of fellowship together.
Hometown heroes
Celebrate hometown heroes at 9 a.m. Nov. 10 at Gravel Springs Lutheran Church, 1870 Pifer Road in Star Tannery, and at 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3623 Back Mountain Road. Reception will follow worship service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.