Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester will presents One Body in Christ Community Choir in concert, accompanied by the OBIC band and dancers at 6 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary. This free event is open to the public. A goodwill offering will be lifted. The last rehearsal for OBIC choir and band is Friday at 6 p.m.
At the 10 a.m. Sunday worship service, the Rev. Dr. Gilbert Mack Jr. will deliver the sermon. There will be music selections by the Unity Choir with Praise & Worship led by the Praise Team. Communion will be served.
Faith Fellowship
Faith Fellowship Church, 371 Kimble Road in Berryville, will hold a Revival today, Saturday and Sunday. Time is 7 p.m. today and Saturday and at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme is Fan the Flame (Acts 2:1-4). Pastor is the Rev. Hubert L. Plummer.
Free Bible classes
Virginia Weekday Religious Education invites fourth and fifth grade students of Frederick County to enroll in weekly 30-minute time released Bible classes. Parents can enroll students by calling 540-869-4270 or visiting https://www.facebook.com/WREfrederickcountyva.
Boyce Baptist Church
Boyce Baptist Church in anticipation of the upcoming Beth Moore live simulcast on Sept. 28 will host a one-hour pre-event “pep rally” focusing on “Prayer, Praise and Purpose” at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The event will provide the women of our community with an opportunity to come together to pray for all of our local churches and pastors and to be provided with additional information regarding the simulcast. Elizabeth Roberts, wife of the Rev. Franklin Roberts of Guilfield Baptist Church in Front Royal, will be the featured guest speaker. Call 540-550-3534 for additional information.
Winning at Winchester
Labor Day Weekend Rally with the theme “One to Win” will be held Friday to Sunday at the Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane. Sessions for all ages begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening and continue through Sunday evening. Concessions available. Free admission. For more information, call 540-869-2244 or email ccmv4thebible@gmail.com or visit www.winningatwinchester.com.
Mt. Zion Baptist
Pastor Tyrone Lockett of Church of God in Christ in Martinsburg, W.Va., will bring the morning message at 11 a.m. Sept. 8 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Boyce in honor of Pastor John Green’s 15-year anniversary. At 3 p.m., there will be a song service featuring various choirs from the area. Lunch will be served between services.
St. John’s Lutheran Fall Festival
St. John’s Lutheran Church will hold its sixth annual Fall Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the church, 3623 Back Mountain Road. Come enjoy live music by Rick Giersch and Robert and Tammy Nuckols. There will be a bake sale, crafts, food (burgers, dogs, chips, soup) and homemade ice cream as well as fun crafts and a bounce house for the kids. The festival is a fundraiser for the scholarship fund. A silent auction in the Social Hall will feature a P. Buckley Moss print, a Mort Kunstler, a Chumley print and many more wonderful items.
Breakfast at Centenary Reformed UCC
Centenary Reformed UCC will host a breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 7. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits will be featured along with juices and coffee. The church is located at 202 S. Cameron St. and a free will offering is requested. Proceeds will help support the church’s soup kitchen/food pantry project.
Redland UMC Dinners/Yard Sale
Redland United Methodist Church will hold its 22nd annual Pig Roast and Barbecue Chicken Dinners/Yard Sale on Sept. 21. The yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Yard Sale will Dinner, including take out, will be served from 2 to 6 p.m. Live music from 3 to 6 p.m. Auction will start at 6 p.m. www.redland-umc.org
