Emmanuel Baptist
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Winchester will have a Spring Revival with Evangelist Tom Farrell on Sunday through Wednesday. Service times are Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. There will be special music and dynamic preaching each service. Please join us for Spring Revival at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike in Winchester. Call 540-667-8924 for more information.
Eagle Scout Project Fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner
An Eagle Scout Fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. April 24 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson. Drive-through only. Free will offering for spaghetti, roll and dessert.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley will offer an online recorded service on Sunday at www.uushenandoah.org. Mark Lore, UUCSV member, will speak on “Abraham Lincoln: Closet Unitarian?”
Lincoln was influenced by several leading Unitarians of his day. Figures such as William Ellery Channing, Theodore Parker, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Henry David Thoreau helped to fuel the abolitionist movement before the Civil War and create political space for the Emancipation Proclamation.
So, was Lincoln a “closet” Unitarian? This message will explore his religious beliefs and how they evolved over the years. Is there a message for us, modern-day Unitarian-Universalists, in the role that our Unitarian forbearers played in this country’s greatest crisis?
Dial-A-Prayer
If you would like to receive individual, confidential prayer for yourself or someone you care about, call or text 703-261-9216 and leave a message. Your call will be returned within 24 hours by a trained prayer minister. This service is offered by the Shenandoah Regional Healing Community of OSL, A Ministry of Christian Healing.
