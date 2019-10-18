Beth El Congregation
Beth El Congregation will host an Erev Shabbat Service and Sukkot Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Friday led by Rabbi Scott Sperling at 520 Fairmont Ave. An Oneg Shabbat reception will follow. On Saturday, Rabbi Sperling will lead Introduction to Judaism from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at Beth El. Torah Study with the Rabbi begins at 10:30 a.m. For information, call 540-667-1043 or visit the website at www.BethElCongregation.org.
Unitarian Universalist
This Sunday, the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, on U.S. 11 south of Stephens City, will present a sermon on “Inclusion and Belonging”by the Rev. Dr. Julie Kain. . As a faith community, how does a commitment to right relations translate into practices designed to strengthen the health and well-being of our congregation?
Walk for Christ
Frederick Weekday Religious Education will hold their annual “Walk for Christ” at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Park, Jones Road. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Call 540-247-4628 for more information.
Macedonia Chapel Preschool Fundraiser
Macedonia Chapel Preschool will hold a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Macedonia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1941 Macedonia Church Road. All you can eat pancakes, Gore’s sausage, biscuits, sausage gravy, coffee, milk and orange juice. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children 3-12 years of age and free for children 2 years old and younger.
Barbecue chicken dinner
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church on Route 606 in Clarke County will hold a barbecue chicken dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids.
Marvin Chapel UMC
Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church will hold a chicken dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Enders Fire Hall in Berryville. Cost is $12 for adults $12 and $6 for children 12 and under.
Brucetown UMC
Brucetown United Methodist Church will hold a spaghetti dinner and silent auction from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Free will offering and all money raised will help us sponsor a Rise Against Hunger. Any questions, call Joy 540-533-5610.
Westwind Bluegrass Gospel Band
Westwind Bluegrass Gospel Band will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fairview United Methodist Church, 1136 Double Church Road. Free will offering will be taken to assist with the cost of the band. Refreshments including hotdogs, chili, soup and desserts will be available for a donation. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Impact Christian Church
Impact Christian Church will celebrate its 15-year anniversary Saturday and Sunday at its new location in Stephens City, 751 Fairfax Pike. Pastors are Mark David & Kimberly Kennerly.
On Saturday at 11 a.m. there will be a cookout. Sunday will be the official launch of the new site at the 11 a.m. service. For more information, call 540-686-7345 or email info@impact-cc.org. The website is www.impact-cc.org
St. John’s Lutheran
St John’s Lutheran Church, 3623 Back Mountain Road, will hold Mocha and a Message, a contemporary worship service with coffee and desserts, at 6 p.m. Saturday. There is no charge, but a freewill offering will be collected to benefit community outreach.
Emmanuel Baptist
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, will have Fall Revival with Evangelist Jerry Sivnksty on Oct. 20-23. Service times are Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. There will be special music and dynamic preaching each service. Call 540-667-8924 for more information.
Guilfield Baptist Church
Guilfield Baptist Church will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Croons. At 3 p.m. the church will celebrate Deacon and Deaconess Day with Minister Alfonso Pettus from Zion Baptist Church in Berryville. A fellowship meal with be served between services until 2:30 p.m.
First UMC
The Methodist Men/Women of First United Methodist Church, 308 N. Braddock St., will hold a spaghetti dinner/basket auction on Saturday in the fellowship hall. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. with music by Stage Left. Free will offering for dinner. Basket auction begins at 7 p.m. with a portion of proceeds going to Heart Havens.
Shiloh Baptist Church
Shiloh Baptist Church, 522 N. Kent St. in Winchester, will hold a Friends and Family Day/Homecoming service at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Lunch will be served after the morning service. The speaker is Pastor Alvin Walker of Love Hope Fellowship Church at 501 S. Cameron St. in Winchester. The Love Hope Fellowship Singing Group will sing.
Inside yard sale
Church of Transfiguration located at 1822 Old Chapel Road in Boyce will hold an inside Yard Sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. You’ll find new and clean gently used items as well as jellies, apple butter and salsa. Watch for signs or call 540-837-2745 for directions.
Zion Baptist
Zion Baptist Church will celebrate its 139th anniversary and the 11 a.m. morning worship will be led by Bishop D. Anthony Spann, The music will be by the combined choir of Zion.
A fellowship meal will be served after morning worship and the 3 p.m. service will be lead by the Rev. Lawrence Wilson of the Sylvannah Praise and Worship and Healing Center choir and congregation.
On Oct. 27, the Sanctuary Choir will celebrate its ninth anniversary with a worship service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Verdice Stribling of Beulah Baptist Church choir and congregation will be our guest. A fellowship meal will be served after morning worship.
Hites Chapel UMC
Hites Chapel United Methodist Church, 150 Chapel Road in Middletown, will hold a Baked Potato Fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26, which includes potato, toppings, salad, dessert, and drink. Freewill offering.
Fall Festival
The Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, will hold a free Fall Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Hayride, games, music, pumpkin painting, face painting, candy, food and more. For more information, call 540-869-2244.
Christ Episcopal
Christ Episcopal Church will hold its eighth annual ABC — Attic/Basement/Closet Rummage Sale from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the church, 114 W. Boscawen St.
There will be artwork, Asian collectibles, Christmas decorations, books, clothing for adult men and women, indoor and outdoor furniture (including some Henkel Harris), garden supplies, tools, jewelry and toys as well as a raffle for an arm chair donated by Patton’s (valued at more than $1,000). Refreshments for sale.
