Emmanuel United Methodist Church
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike in Stephenson, is holding in-person worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Social distancing observed. Masks required.
Woodbine Assembly of God
Woodbine Assembly of God Church will hold Easter Sunday worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. The church will have coffee and donuts at 9:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and Sunday School classes for all ages at 10 a.m. There will be an Easter Egg Hunt for all kids 12 and under during both services. Nursery care provided as well. Masks required and social distancing guidelines in place. The church is located at 626 Rest Church Road, Clearbrook, (2 miles from Flying J/Interstate 81, Exit 323). Call 540-662-2471 for more information or with questions.
Unitarian Universalist
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley will offer an online recorded service on Sunday at www.uushenandoah.org. The Rev. Dr. Julie Kain will speak on “Garden Planning.”
Although winter is still here, now is the perfect time for garden planning. Not everyone grows vegetables or flowers, but we are all cultivating seeds that we anticipate will nourish us in one way or another in the future. The earth is bursting forth with the beauty of springtime, and so are we.
Country breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Spirit & Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Adults $7; children 5 and under $2.
Greek Bake Sale and Take-Out
The Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church will hold its annual Easter Bake Sale and Greek Take-Out on Saturday. Drive-through from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the church, 1700 Amherst St. (next to Omps Funeral Home), for gyros, spanikopita, baklava and other Greek pastries.
Free lunches, pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot on Friday from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God, U.S. 50 west Gore, is having a take-out-only fish fry, in the fellowship hall on April 2 beginning at 3 p.m. until everything is gone. Catfish, mac and cheese, green beans, cole slaw, corn bread and dessert. Meals are $10. Proceeds benefit the church Food Pantry. Masks required. Advance orders, call Estelle at 858-2778.
Organists share hymns
The Winchester Chapter of the American Guild of Organists (WAGO) has made a video called “Favorite Hymns for Lent and Easter.”
It features members performing universal hymn favorites and is available for free from the website: winchesterago.com. The hope is that church congregations will appreciate some of our church musicians performing beloved hymns in different settings. Questions at info@winchesterago.com
Dial-A-Prayer
If you would like to receive individual, confidential prayer for yourself or someone you care about, call or text 703-261-9216 and leave a message. Your call will be returned within 24 hours by a trained prayer minister. This service is offered by the Shenandoah Regional Healing Community of OSL, A Ministry of Christian Healing.
