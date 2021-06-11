Church food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church offers a free food pantry on the first, second and third Monday of the month, from 4-6 p.m. The church is located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson. CCAP is at the church on the fourth Monday from 4-6 p.m.
Ebenezer Christian Church service
Ebenezer Christian Church, 2158 Ebenezer Church Road, Gore, will hold its annual Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The offering will be designated for the cemetery fund.
STEM camps at Stephens City UMC
STEM (science, technology engineering and math) camps are available to children in grades K-5 this summer at Stephens City United Methodist Church. Art camp is from July 5-12; craft camp is July 12-16; sewing camp is July 19-23. Cost is $100 per child. The camps are 1-4 p.m. each day. Call 540-866-2132 to register.
