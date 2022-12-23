Kernstown UMC holiday worship
“Unrevealed Until Its Season” is the Advent and Christmas theme at Kernstown United Methodist Church this year. On Christmas Eve, a Candlelight Communion Service will begin at 7 p.m., and an outdoor Campfire Service will be held in the parking lot at 11 p.m. All are welcome. The church is located at 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester.
Saint Paul AME holiday worship
Saint Paul African American Episcopal Church, 428 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, will hold its Christmas Celebration Worship Service on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, at 11 a.m. The church’s annual Watch Night Service will be held in the sanctuary on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10:30 p.m., with a New Year Celebration Worship Service on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 11 a.m., which will conclude the church’s holiday worship events.
Christmas worship at Opequon Presbyterian Church
Christmas weekend at Opequon Presbyterian Church includes two worship services on Christmas Eve and one on Christmas Day. The Family Candlelight Service begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday and includes special music and conversation with children and carol singing. The Traditional Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. includes choral music, the sermon “We Tell the Story,” and communion. The 10 a.m. “come as you are” worship on Christmas Sunday will be a service of Lessons and Carols with special music. All services are livestreamed at opequonchurch.org and on YouTube. The church is located at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
Ebenezer Christian Church Christmas Eve service
Ebenezer Christian Church, 2158 Ebenezer Church Road, Gore, will have a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Light refreshments will be served prior to the service. All are welcome.
Wesley Methodist Church Christmas Eve service
Wesley Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will have a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Mountain Baptist Church Christmas Eve service
Mountain Baptist Church, 780 Frogtown Road, Bluemont, will hold a Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Please come join us for this very special service.
