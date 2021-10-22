Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon-1 p.m. today.
Country breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost: $7 for adults, $2 for children 5 and under.
Spooktacular
Stephens City United Methodist Church will have a “spooktacular” event from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 30. Join us for trunk or treat to see decorated vehicles and play games. There will be a trick or treat parade at 3 p.m. Line up in the back parking lot.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry starting at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 until all the food is gone. Take-out only. Dinner includes fried catfish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the food pantry.
Carryout soup, sandwich sale
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will hold a carryout soup and country ham sandwich sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 13. Advance orders only. They must be placed by Nov. 11. Contact Donnie at 678-544-7316 or Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
Church offering grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know it hurts and we want to help. A special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare is being offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2731 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, has a free food pantry the first, second and third Mondays of the month from 4-6 p.m. CCAP is there the fourth Monday from 4-6 p.m. Perishable and nonperishable foods available.
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
