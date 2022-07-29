Keep the WRE bus rolling
Hymn sing to support Weekday Religious Education will be held at 6 p.m Sunday at Galilee Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 1831 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Refreshments will be served.
Brucetown UMC Bible school
Brucetown United Methodist Church will host Bible school from July 31-Aug. 3, 6-8 p.m. The church is located at 2161 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook.
Saint Luke Baptist Church homecoming
Saint Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St., Berryville, will observe its annual homecoming on July 31. The 11 a.m. worship service's guest speaker will be the Rev. Priscilla V. Ousley of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Luray/Blainesville. Following the morning service, a fellowship meal and family games will occur in the church yard. All are welcome. For more information, visit the church website at https://www.saintlukebcva.org.
Mountain Baptist Church homecoming, revival
Mountain Baptist Church, 780 Frogtown Road, Bluemont, will host its homecoming celebration at 11 a.m. Aug. 7. Pastor Stuart James will be the speaker. A coverd dish fellowship will follow the service, with meat and drinks furnished. Revival services will be held at 7:30 p.m. the evenings of Aug. 8, 9 and 10 with Pastor Dennis Griffin as the guest speaker. There will be special music each night. On Aug. 10 at 6 p.m., there will be a covered dish fellowship prior to the service. Please join us for a good time of hearing the word, food and music. For more information, call 540-955-1398.
Wesley Chapel UMC service
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on North Frederick Pike at Reynolds Store will have a Praise & Worship Service on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. Special music will be provided by Stage Left and all donations will go to Froggy's Closet.
Ice cream social
Bethel United Methodist Church, 125 Muse Road, Gore, will host an ice cream social from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 13. Enjoy homemade ice cream, hot dogs, desserts, Christian fellowship and an auction.
Outdoor worship
“Wonderful Outdoor Worship” (WOW!) will be held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday throughout the summer at Opequon Presbyterian Church’s picnic shelter at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Announcements
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
