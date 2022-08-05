Mountain Baptist Church homecoming, revival
Mountain Baptist Church, 780 Frogtown Road, Bluemont, will host its homecoming celebration at 11 a.m. Aug. 7. Pastor Stuart James will be the speaker. A coverd dish fellowship will follow the service, with meat and drinks furnished. Revival services will be held at 7:30 p.m. the evenings of Aug. 8, 9 and 10 with Pastor Dennis Griffin as the guest speaker. There will be special music each night. On Aug. 10 at 6 p.m., there will be a covered dish fellowship prior to the service. Please join us for a good time of hearing the word, food and music. For more information, call 540-955-1398.
Wesley Chapel UMC service
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on North Frederick Pike at Reynolds Store will have a Praise & Worship Service on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. Special music will be provided by Stage Left and all donations will go to Froggy's Closet.
Ice cream social
Bethel United Methodist Church, 125 Muse Road, Gore, will host an ice cream social from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 13. Enjoy homemade ice cream, hot dogs, desserts, Christian fellowship and an auction.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
“Wonderful Outdoor Worship” (WOW!) will be held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday throughout the summer at the church's picnic shelter at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
Also, the 25th season of Logos, the midweek children and youth ministry at Opequon Presbyterian Church, will begin on Sept. 14. Logos is held each Wednesday from September to March from 4:30-7:15 p.m. for grades K-12 and includes Bible study, music, recreation and dinner. For more information and to enroll in this ministry, please contact the church at 540-662-1843 or visit the church website at www.opequonchurch.org. The theme for the 25th year is "Running the Race of Faith: 25 Years and Going."
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Announcements
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
