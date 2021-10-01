Yard sale
Mt. Pleasant-Lamps United Methodist Church, 1800 Wardensville Grade, will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
National Life Chain event in Winchester
The 36th annual Life Chain will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday in Winchester. Arrive by 1 p.m. at Amherst Street and Keating Drive. Stand or sit prayerfully and peacefully for unborn children and mothers and fathers victimized by abortion. Official signs provided. Families welcome. Ice cream for all. Parking available. Rain or shine. For more information, contact Joanne Seale at 540-533-2481.
Refuge UMC outdoor gospel concert
Refuge United Methodist Church will host a “Heart & Soul” outdoor concert featuring country gospel music from 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 717 Refuge Church Road, to benefit the Weekday Religious Education Program of Frederick County. Refreshments will be available for purchase, including homemade ice cream. Bring your own lawn chairs.
Yard/bake sale
Millwood United Methodist Church, 700 Bishop Meade Road, Millwood, will have a yard/bake sale starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 9. Hog dogs, cake, pie and cookies will be for sale. Proceeds benefit ministries of the church.
Pancake breakfast
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 333 Mount Olive Road, Hayfield, will have a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Oct. 9. Breakfast includes Gore’s sausage and sausage gravy, pancakes, fried apples, home fries and water. Price: $8 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under. To-go orders only. Bake sale, too.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry starting at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 until all the food is gone. Take-out only. Dinner includes fried catfish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the food pantry.
Church offering grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know it hurts and we want to help. A special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare is being offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Free drive-thru community meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.