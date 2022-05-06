Free progressive concert
The Winchester Chapter of The American Guild of Organists will present a concert celebrating the music of composers with May birthdays on Saturday in downtown Winchester: 7 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 140 W. Boscawen St.; 7:45 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 14 W. Boscawen St.; 8:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun St. No ticket necessary.
Spring revival
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, will have a spring revival with Evangelist Morris Gleiser from May 1-6. Service times are Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. There will be special music, dynamic preaching and a children’s program at each service. Call 540-667-8924 for more information.
Christian comedian & musician Tim Lovelace & PromisedLand Quartet
In concert at 4 p.m. May 14 at Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. No admission. Offerings will be received to benefit Mountain View Christian Academy. For more information, call 540-931-4835.
Berryville Baptist Church
As part of its 250th anniversary celebration, Berryville Baptist Church presents a concert of organ and piano music at 4 p.m. May 15. the concert will be performed by Dorothy Price, minister of music at the church for 60 years, and Sandy Stamets, organ and choir director of Johnsontown Bible Church in Hedgesville, W.Va. The church is located at 114 Academy St., Berryville. Refreshments will be served after the concert. Everyone is welcome.
Wesley United Methodist Church spaghetti dinner
Wesley UMC, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will host an eat-in or takeout spaghetti dinner from 3-6 p.m. May 14. Cost: $14 for adults, $7 for children. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. Advance orders only by May 12. Contact Phyllis Rinker, 540-662-5734, or Donnie Whitacre, 678-544-7316, after 6 p.m.
Wesley Chapel UMC
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 620 Chapel Hill Road, Cross Junction, will have an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21. Everything from furniture to tools will be offered for sale. Breakfast and lunch items as well as baked goods will be available for purchase.
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume in-person worship
All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings, as of April 1. For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format. Average attendance at these meetings exceeded 1.5 million each week in the U.S., even though there are fewer than 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in some 13,000 congregations. The local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses is at 2416 Millwood Pike, Winchester. Phone: 540-662-5431.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Announcements
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
